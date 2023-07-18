The Biggest Fashion Trends at Wimbledon 2023: Summer Suiting, Sleek Stripes and Botanical Broderie

The oldest tennis tournament in the world returned for a 146th year this July, concluding Sunday. Held in London, the championship competition is known as one of the most prestigious in the tennis world.

Naturally, some of the biggest fans in the stands include the A-list crowd. Royals and movie stars alike have been known to enjoy Wimbledon matches in previous years, and 2023 was no exception.

Ahead, the most popular celebrity fashion trends displayed at Wimbledon.

Summer Suiting

Summer temperatures may be at record highs, but that hasn’t stopped stars from sporting suits. Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba and Emma Corrin, to name a few, put summery twists on the wardrobe staple, emphasizing lighter color palettes and warm weather-friendly items like suit shorts and sleeveless vests.

Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales during day two of Wimbledon on July 4 in London. WireImage

The Princess of Wales popped in a pastel green blazer. Matching the button and lapels of Balmain’s mint piece to the rest of her ensemble, Middleton paired it with a pleated white midi skirt, a Mulberry top handle bag and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba during day four of Wimbledon on July 6 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Alba opted for an oversize silhouette, wearing linen wide-leg trousers and a matching double-breasted sleeveless vest in a light khaki shade. The actress accessorized with white open-toe heels and a pair of large hoop earrings.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin attends day seven of Wimbledon on July 9 in London. GC Images

Corrin suited up in a pale beige set by Ralph Lauren, which consisted of loose-fitting pleated shorts and a double-breasted blazer with peaked lapels. Corrin coordinated these neutral tones to their socks and tie, adding on a pair of brown lace-up brogues and one of Miu Miu’s rectangular Arcadie handbags.

Sleek Stripes

Stripes come in all shapes and sizes, but at Wimbledon, stars favored trimmed-down versions of the popular pattern. Phoebe Dynevor, Jelena Djokovic and Lily James all sported slim stripes in a range of silhouettes, including matching two-pieces and minidresses.

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor attends day seven of Wimbledon on July 9 in London. GC Images

The original star of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” wore a striped Ralph Lauren set. Dynevor’s cotton co-ords consisted of an A-line skirt and cropped bustier.

Jelena Djokovic

Jelena Djokovic attends day eight of Wimbledon on July 10 in London. WireImage

The wife of tennis star Novak Djokovic paid homage to her heritage in a red and white striped off-the-shoulder minidress by Serbian designer Marija Tarlac. Djokovic added on an Hermès Clic Clac bracelet and a Lady Dior handbag.

Lily James

Lily James attends day 14 of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. WireImage

James channeled a similar aesthetic as Dynevor, wearing a two-piece set patterned with thin stripes. James’ ensemble, also by Ralph Lauren, included wide-leg trousers, a button-up blouse and a double-breasted navy blazer.

Botanical Broderie

Florals and summer go hand in hand, so it’s no wonder that celebrities like Nicola Coughlan, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Kim Sears are favoring botanical details this season in the form of broderie.

Kim Sears

Kim Sears attends day five of Wimbledon on July 7 in London. Getty Images

Sears, the wife of tennis pro Andy Murray, wore two broderie looks at Wimbledon this year, both by Me + Em. She first sported a floral blouse from the British label, followed by a plunging puff-sleeve frock a few days later.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan attends day seven of Wimbledon on July 9 in London. GC Images

The star of “Bridgerton” Season Three donned an eyelet linen set by Ralph Lauren. Coughlan’s ensemble featured a bustier top with slim straps and an A-line midi skirt.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends day 12 of Wimbledon on July 14 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Jag

Mbatha-Raw wore a tiered broderie dress by Erdem along with black patent leather Christian Louboutin heels.