Winnie Harlow Lights Up the Carpet in Neon Altuzarra Gown at White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2023

The supermodel recently launched her beauty line, Cay Skin, in her native Canada.

Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29 in Washington, DC.
Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

Winnie Harlow appeared at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC on Saturday night. Other notable guests in attendance included Julia Fox, Chrissy Teigen and Fran Drescher.

Harlow opted for a bright orange gown by Altuzarra, which debuted on the runway during the designer’s fall 2023 presentation at New York Fashion Week. The dress featured a hood and draped fabric around the bodice.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

The supermodel accessorized with point-toe metallic sandals and a set of diamond jewelry, which included a bracelet, rings and drop starburst earrings.

Harlow’s dark hair was slicked back into an updo. Her makeup consisted of a nude glossy lip, hot pink blush, sharp winged eyeliner and a cut crease accentuated with dark orange eyeshadow.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

Harlow is fresh off of the Canadian launch of her beauty line, Cay Skin. The model, who was born and raised in Canada, founded Cay Skin in 2022. Her range includes makeup and and skincare products like lip balm ($14), body lotion ($28) and SPF moisturizer ($34).

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner raises money for the WHCA, which is comprised of journalists who cover the President of the United States. The event also helps the WHCA sponsor scholarships for up and coming reporters, as well as fund professional awards for journalistic excellence, which are announced at the annual dinner.

