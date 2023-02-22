×
Winnie Harlow Styles White Shirt With Hybrid Flare Trousers at Fendi’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

The model joined other stars including Noah Cyrus, Chiara Ferragni and Donatella Versace to view the fashion house's latest collection.

Winnie Harlow at the Fendi fall 2023 show on Feb. 22 in Milan.
Winnie Harlow at the Fendi fall 2023 show on Feb. 22 in Milan. Getty Images for Fendi

Winnie Harlow made a crisp arrival to the Fendi fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. The model embraced a chic look, which featured a white button-down shirt and slacks.

Winnie Harlow at the Fendi fall 2023 show on Feb. 22 in Milan.
Winnie Harlow at the Fendi fall 2023 show on Feb. 22 in Milan. Getty Images for Fendi

Harlow wore the shirt slightly unbuttoned, and it featured a thin gray line on the pocket. To coordinate, she slipped into champagne-colored hybrid trousers with a silky flare at the calf. She completed her ensemble with a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps. Her hair was styled with a side part and voluminous, airy curls. For accessories, she wore gold drop earrings and a lime green pair of frames. She toted a stark white purse with a top handle and a sequin green Fendi pouch attached.

Winnie Harlow at the Fendi fall 2023 show on Feb. 22 in Milan.
Winnie Harlow at the Fendi fall 2023 show on Feb. 22 in Milan. Getty Images for Fendi

The model sat front row at the show, joining other celebrities including Gwendoline Christie, Noah Cyrus, Chiara Ferragni and Donatella Versace. Harlow is no stranger to making a fashion statement. The model just came off of London Fashion Week, where she closed out the Julien Macdonald show. According to the designer, she walked down the runway in a jet black, Swarovski crystal structured knit gown with intricate macramé and knit techniques. The piece also included a handmade metallic micro-chain, crystal fringes and statement shoulders covered in thousands of Swarovski crystals. Harlow also attended the Moncler “The Art of Genius” event in London, wearing a ribbed-white half-zip sweater, long padded vest and brown pants to the immersive event.

Winnie Harlow at the Fendi fall 2023 show on Feb. 22 in Milan.
Winnie Harlow at the Fendi fall 2023 show on Feb. 22 in Milan. Getty Images for Fendi

Milan Fashion Week takes place from Wednesday to Monday. The annual event showcases established and upcoming Italian-based fashion houses and shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Prada, Fendi, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.

