Winnie Harlow Gets Vibrant in Yellow Armani Privé Gown With Statement Rose Detail for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Winnie Harlow brightened up the red carpet of the 2023 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The model arrived in a yellow Armani Privé gown from the brand’s spring 2005 couture collection. Cinching her at the waist, Harlow’s vibrant gown had a black rose on the neckline with a stem down the bodice. She worked with the styling duo Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston.

Winnie Harlow at the 95th annual Academy Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to hair, Harlow went evening-ready with a regal updo. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham and Laverne Cox were among the other guests who graced the red carpet for the coveted awards.

Harlow continues to showcase her standout style, with her embracing an officewear-inspired ensemble at Fendi’s fall 2023 show in February. She arrived at the Milan Fashion Week show in a pair of champagne hybrid trousers with a slight flare. Harlow went all-black to close out the Julien Macdonald London Fashion Week show, where she wore a Swarovski crystal structured knit gown with intricate macramé and knit techniques.

It’s been a busy time off the red carpet, too. The model launched her own sun care beauty brand, Cay Skin, which was developed by Kim Perell’s 100.co, an artificial intelligence-powered consumer brand group. The body care and skin care line, available at Sephora, offers lip balm, body serum, body oil, lip mask and a lotion SPF.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.