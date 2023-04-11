Standout Looks From the WNBA Draft 2023 Red Carpet Include Fringe Bralettes and Power Suits

Athletes from all over the country brought their A-game style to the 2023 Women’s National Basketball Association Draft on Monday in New York.

The draft sees WNBA teams select new college and professional players and features three rounds with 12 picks each. Among the highlights from this year’s WNBA draft was South Carolina Gamecocks Player Zia Cooke being drafted first round by the Los Angeles Sparks and Haley Jones by the Atlanta Dream.

Here, WWD rounds up the standout looks from the 2023 WNBA Draft. Read on for more.

Dorka Juhász

Dorka Juhasz at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

Dorka Juhasz went minimalist to the event, arriving on the orange carpet in a black midi dress with a corset-like insert cinching her at the waist. She paired the dress, which included half-sleeves, with a matching black clutch and silver block heels that accentuated her height.

Juhasz played for the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team and was drafted 16th overall by the Minnesota Lynx.

Brea Beal

Brea Beal at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

Brea Beal opted for a vibrant power suit to the draft, wearing a sharp lapel pink blazer and matching straight-leg pants. Underneath, she wore a silver-fringe bralette that coordinated with her pointed-toe silver heels.

Beal was also drafted by the Minnesota Lynx, after playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Haley Jones

Haley Jones at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

Haley Jones looked to Sergio Hudson for her WNBA Draft ensemble, wearing a two-tone green jacket, mini skirt and a twist crop top from the designer brand. She completed her green outfit with gold platform heels and her great-grandmother’s rings for extra luck.

Jones was drafted to play for the Atlanta Dream team.

Jordan Horston

Jordan Horston at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

Horston arrived at the 2023 WNBA Draft adorned in Louis Vuitton, wearing a checkered black suit jacket, trousers and loafers from the brand. She completed her look with icy jewelry, including a few layered necklaces and bracelets.

Picked ninth overall, Horston was drafted by the Seattle Storm.

Zia Cooke

Zia Cooke at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

Zia Cooke stunned at the WNBA Draft orange carpet in a black gown with a sheer, crystal-embellished cutout. The long-sleeve gown led into a mermaid-style silhouette, which Cooke paired with a regal updo, black heels and Chanel crystal earrings.

The player was a first-round draft pick for the Los Angeles Sparks, which is one of the most acclaimed teams in the WNBA, having made it to the WNBA Playoffs in 20 of their 24 years in Los Angeles.