Yara Shahidi Elevates Western Americana Dressing in Ferragamo Skirt Set to Host Time Impact Family Dinner

Yara Shahidi made an artistic arrival to the Time Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner on Thursday in Atlanta, wearing an ethereal monochromatic look.

Shahidi, who hosted the event, opted for a Ferragamo Western-themed outfit from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Her look featured a beige top, matching maxi skirt and a golden emblem belt.

“Maximilian Davis built on his new, subtly sensual and younger aesthetics for Ferragamo by imbuing an American Western feel into this sleek collection,” WWD reported on the collection in 2022.

The actress worked with her longtime stylist Jason Bolden, who also counts Dwyane Wade, Vanessa Hudgens and Sabrina Carpenter as his clients.

The actress, who stars in ABC’s “Grown-ish,” just starred as Tinkerbell in Disney’s live-action film “Peter Pan & Wendy.” To the film’s London premiere in April, she channeled the character in a gold-cutout chevron-printed gown by Alexander McQueen.

Shahidi is also gearing up to star in the film “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” which will premiere on Prime Video Sept. 8. In the movie, Shahidi and Odessa A’zion play best friends navigating Los Angeles in their 20s.

The Time Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner celebrated the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. Held at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, the event unified over 100 leaders and visionaries.