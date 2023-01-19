×
Yara Shahidi Talks Tinker Bell, Harvard and ‘Grown-ish’ in Proenza Schouler Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The actress, who recently graduated with her bachelor's degree from Harvard, is gearing up to star as Tinker Bell in the latest Disney live-action, "Peter Pan & Wendy."

Yara Shahidi on the Jan 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Yara Shahidi on the Jan 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Todd Owyoung/NBC

Yara Shahidi brought the autumnal vibes to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Appearing on the night show’s Wednesday episode, Shahidi wore a strapless fringe dress by Proenza Schouler.

Yara Shahidi on the Jan 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Yara Shahidi on the Jan 18 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Shahidi’s strapless gown embraced botanical earth tones with an olive green color, and featured a series of fringe tiers on the skirt. Shahidi paired the dress with Christian Louboutin pointy-toed brown heels.

Yara Shahidi on the Jan 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Yara Shahidi on the Jan 18 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

While on the show, Shahidi talked about graduating from Harvard, the Freeform series “Grown-ish” and her latest role as Tinker Bell in a new project.

Yara Shahidi on the Jan 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Yara Shahidi on the Jan 18 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

On the topic of school, Fallon asked Shahidi how she balanced being a student and appearing on set to star as Zoe in “Grown-ish,” which just got renewed for its sixth season.

“I’d take a suitcase to my Wednesday class, fly, work Thursday, Friday and then fly back Saturday or Sunday,” the actress shared with Fallon. “The amount of mental free space I have, I think I’m slightly incoherent, because there’s too much brain space now. I have all thoughts firing at all times. But, yeah, I used to be at the Met like, ‘My paper on Frankfurt School is due and I only got through 50 percent of the readings before this.'”

The actress, who is returning to “Grown-ish” for its forthcoming season, is also preparing to star in Disney‘s newest live action, “Peter Pan & Wendy,” in which she will play the infamous Tinker Bell.

The second half of “Grown-ish” Season Five premieres on Freeform on Jan. 18 at 10:30 p.m. EST and is streaming the next day on Hulu.

