Yara Shahidi Nods to Tinkerbell in Gold Alexander McQueen Dress at ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ World Premiere

Yara Shahidi brought gold to the “Peter Pan & Wendy” world premiere in London on Thursday, nodding to her character Tinkerbell’s Pixie dust, a magical golden powder.

The actress took the red carpet in a striking gold Alexander McQueen gown, which featured a chevron design throughout, as well as cutouts on the hips and a standout fringe hem.

Yara Shahidi at the world premiere of “Peter Pan & Wendy” on April 20 in London. Getty Images

To create her look, Shahidi worked with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, whose clients include Sabrina Carpenter, Michael B. Jordan and Cynthia Erivo.

When it came to hair, the actress went for long cornrows, which cascaded down her back.

Yara Shahidi at the world premiere of “Peter Pan & Wendy” on April 20 in London. Getty Images

Shahidi will star as the fairy character in “Peter Pan & Wendy,” which will be released on Disney+ on April 28. This month, the actress shared a first-look trailer of the film on her Instagram, unveiling Tinkerbell’s green dress with a ballerina-like skirt.

The actress also stars in the AppleTV+ series “Extrapolations,” launched on March 17, and in the “Black-ish” spin-off “Grown-ish,” which sixth season will debut on Freeform on July 20.

Yara Shahidi at the world premiere of “Peter Pan & Wendy” on April 20 in London. Getty Images

Aside from acting, Shahidi is also known in the fashion industry. She attended Dior’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai in March wearing a hussar-style pink jacket from the brand’s 2023 resort collection. To the “Extrapolations” premiere in March, Shahidi wore a draped corset dress with a white bodice and a beige deconstructed skirt from Simkhai’s spring 2023 collection. That same month, she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a strapless dress donned in decal-like butterflies and matching gloves by Bottega Veneta.