Yara Shahidi Wears Deconstructed Simkhai Skirt at ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere

Yara Shahidi arrived in Los Angeles for the premiere of “Extrapolations” taking a creative minimalist approach to red-carpet dressing.

To the premiere of her new television series, the actress wore a draped corset dress with a white bodice and a deconstructed beige skirt from Simkhai. The dress is called the Jones Draped Corset dress, and it was sculpted from a technical cocktail crepe, with trench collar draping offsetting a poplin corset bodice. Shahidi coordinated the look with a pair of matte nude pointed-toe pumps.

Yara Shahidi at the premiere of “Extrapolations” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

The actress’ look was from Simkhai’s spring 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as a strong assortment originating from a singular material: amber.

To create her look for the premiere of her new series, Shahidi worked with her go-to celebrity stylist Jason Bolden. Bolden also works with Taraji P. Henson, Michael B. Jordan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Yara Shahidi at the premiere of “Extrapolations” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images,

Designer Jonathan Simkhai recently rebranded his namesake label from his full name to just his last name, debuting the rebranded collection during New York Fashion Week in February. Despite the name change, Simkhai stuck to his brand ethos, with WWD saying he offered reworked classics and juxtaposed hard and soft lines.

In addition to her role in “Extrapolations,” Shahidi stars in the “Black-ish” spin-off “Grown-ish.” In January, the show was renewed for a sixth season. Shahidi will also star as Tinkerbell in the Peter Pan remake “Peter Pan & Wendy.” The film will premiere on Disney+ on April 28.

“Extrapolations” is a new anthology drama series created by Scott Z. Burns for Apple TV+. The series explores the effects of climate change through different points of view through interconnected stories. The series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Eiza Gonzalez, Chan, Yara Shahidi and Edward Norton. The show premieres on the streaming service on Friday.