The Standout Fashion Moments From the ‘Yellowjackets’ Season Two Premiere

“Yellowjackets” Season Two world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday was a scene for standout fashion.

The Showtime drama chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season returns on March 24. Stars include Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

Here WWD, highlights some of the fashion moments from the red-carpet event. Read on for more.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown at the premiere of Season Two of “Yellowjackets” on March 22 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Brown looked to Ronald van der Kemp for her dress, wearing a mermaid silhouette gown that featured a textured crochet-like top and a dramatic side train. The actress plays the younger version of character Taissa Turner in the series and also stars in “Scream VI” alongside Jenna Ortega, released in theaters on March 10. Brown worked with Amanda Lim on her look.

Sophie Thatcher

Sophie Thatcher at at the world premiere of Season Two of “Yellowjackets” on March 22 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Sophie Thatcher went red and romantic for the occasion, wearing a Dior gown by John Galliano. The strapless ensemble featured delicate draping around her torso before leading into a pool-like train around her feet. The actress is set to receive the Rising Star Award at the Sun Valley Film Festival on March 30 and is also gearing up for her role in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman.”

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis at the world premiere of Season Two of “Yellowjackets” on March 22 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lewis, who is known for her roles in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “Natural Born Killers,” wore an Olivier Theyskens dress to the premiere. It was from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The actress collaborated with styling duo Dani and Emma on her outfit, which incorporated patchwork details, including mixed metal colors. Lewis also stars in the Hulu miniseries “Welcome to Chippendales.”

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci at the world premiere of Season Two of “Yellowjackets” on March 22 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Christina Ricci channeled her nostalgic Wednesday Addams character for the red-carpet premiere, wearing a black Fendi gown from the brand’s fall 2022 collection. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, she paired the knit dress with a Fendi Baguette handbag. The actress returned to the Addams family universe as the character Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix’s latest “Wednesday” series, which starred Jenna Ortega.