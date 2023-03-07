×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Zaya Wade Makes Runway Debut at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The 15-year-old teen was joined at the fashion show by her father Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union.

Zaya Wade walking down the runway at Miu Miu's fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 7 in Paris.
Zaya Wade is walking her way into the fashion industry.

The 15-year-old made her runway debut on Tuesday, walking in the Miu Miu fall 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Zaya Wade walking down the runway at Miu Miu's fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 7 in Paris.
Zaya Wade walking down the runway at Miu Miu’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 7 in Paris. Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

On the runway, Wade wore a forest green tunic dress and matching oversize peacoat, holding a tan clutch in her arm and wearing coordinating pointed-toe kitten heels.

Zaya Wade walking down the runway at Miu Miu's fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 7 in Paris.
Zaya Wade walking down the runway at Miu Miu’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 7 in Paris. Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Zaya’s father Dwyane Wade and her stepmom Gabrielle Union attended the fashion show to capture the special moment. The couple, who wed in 2014, sat at the show alongside stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, who took to Instagram to share more.

“Tears in my eyes as i watched @zayawade make her debut at @miumiu today,” part of Kikis caption read. “Thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself,” he later continued in the caption.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade at Miu Miu's fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 7 in Paris.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at Miu Miu’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 7 in Paris. Getty Images for Miu Miu

WWD reported the collection had “an elevation of everyday wear along the lines of what Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons did in Milan, but with more gender-fluid expression.” The creative director of Miu Miu is Miuccia Prada, who is also the co-chief executive officer and co-creative director of Prada. Emma Corrin walked in the runway show, going bare in a tan turtleneck sweater from the brand and a pair of shimmering panties.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlighted new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year. 

