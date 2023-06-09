×
Zendaya Marries Sheer Trend With Power Suiting in Valentino for Bulgari Hotel Opening in Rome

The actress, who has been an ambassador for Bulgari since 2020, joined Priyanka Chopra and other stars at the event.

Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
View ALL 11 Photos

Zendaya arrived at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome on Thursday in a sparkling midnight-black suit.

The star wore a wide-leg Valentino suit with shining silver glitter and a sheer top underneath. Working with her former stylist Law Roach, Zendaya completed her ensemble with black velvet So Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin.

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 08: Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari)
Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

When it came to accessories, the actress donned standout Bulgari jewelry, including drop earrings and layered rings.

Zendaya, who joined Bulgari as a brand ambassador in 2020, was joined by other stars at the event, including Priyanka Chopra, who is also a brand ambassador. Chopra went white in a feathery Giambattista Valli gown from the brand’s spring 2021 couture collection.

Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome.
Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

Zendaya has racked up a number of high-profile ambassadorships. After being seen at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show in March, she was revealed as the brand’s latest ambassador. WWD reported on Zendaya’s first Louis Vuitton campaign in April, where she was tapped as the face of the brand’s bestselling Capucines handbag.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

Zendaya is set to star alongside Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet in the film “Dune: Part Two,” which will be released in theaters in November. She will also reprise her role as Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria,” the third season of which will air in 2024.

