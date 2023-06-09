Zendaya Marries Sheer Trend With Power Suiting in Valentino for Bulgari Hotel Opening in Rome

Zendaya arrived at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome on Thursday in a sparkling midnight-black suit.

The star wore a wide-leg Valentino suit with shining silver glitter and a sheer top underneath. Working with her former stylist Law Roach, Zendaya completed her ensemble with black velvet So Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

When it came to accessories, the actress donned standout Bulgari jewelry, including drop earrings and layered rings.

Zendaya, who joined Bulgari as a brand ambassador in 2020, was joined by other stars at the event, including Priyanka Chopra, who is also a brand ambassador. Chopra went white in a feathery Giambattista Valli gown from the brand’s spring 2021 couture collection.

Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

Zendaya has racked up a number of high-profile ambassadorships. After being seen at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show in March, she was revealed as the brand’s latest ambassador. WWD reported on Zendaya’s first Louis Vuitton campaign in April, where she was tapped as the face of the brand’s bestselling Capucines handbag.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

Zendaya is set to star alongside Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet in the film “Dune: Part Two,” which will be released in theaters in November. She will also reprise her role as Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria,” the third season of which will air in 2024.