Zendaya Promotes ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Backless Louis Vuitton Waistcoat and Wide-legged Trousers at CinemaCon 2023

The actress spoke onstage alongside her costar Timothée Chalamet and the film's director Denis Villeneuve.

Zendaya promoting "Dune: Part Two" during CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas.
Louis Vuitton RTW Fall 2023
Louis Vuitton RTW Fall 2023
Louis Vuitton RTW Fall 2023
Louis Vuitton RTW Fall 2023
View ALL 44 Photos

Zendaya put her signature style spin on businesswear style for CinemaCon 2023 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Speaking onstage about starring in the upcoming film “Dune: Part Two,” the actress wore a gray backless waistcoat with a plunging detail, a half belt and coordinating wide-legged trousers. The deconstructed look, which also featured checkered pinstripe material around her hips, was from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Zendaya promoting "Dune: Part Two" during CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas.
Zendaya promoting “Dune: Part Two” during CinemaCon. Getty Images

Joining Zendaya onstage was the film’s director Denis Villeneuve and her costar Timothée Chalamet. The sequel to “Dune” will see Paul Atreides, Chani and the Fremen coming together to seek revenge against the conspirators who destroyed Atreides’ family. Being released in theaters on Nov. 3, the film’s cast also includes Christopher Walken, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya promoting "Dune: Part Two" during CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas.
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Getty Images

Zendaya is off to a busy 2023. During the second weekend of Coachella in April, she took the stage alongside Labrinth to surprise perform their hits “I’m Tired” and “All for Us.” For the occasion, she married edgy with bohemian in a Roberto Cavalli ruffled pink dress and black Christian Louboutin lace-up thigh-high boots.

Zendaya promoting "Dune: Part Two" during CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas.
Zendaya Getty Images for CinemaCon

On April 20, Zendaya confirmed the swirling rumors of her being an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, appearing in a campaign as the face of its bestselling Capucines handbag. In the campaign, the star posed in  E-1027 a modern villa in the French town of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin near Monaco.

“From poolside to terrace, balcony to rooftop, day to night, the award-winning actress imbues the campaign and Capucines with a fresh yet sensual grace,” Louis Vuitton said in a statement.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

