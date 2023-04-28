Zendaya Blossoms in Floral Versace Dress With Leather Corset at CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards 2023

Zendaya made a floral statement at CinemaCon‘s Big Screen Achievement Awards 2023 on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The actress, who was a recipient of the Star of the Year Award, looked to Versace, wearing a coffee-colored dress from the brand’s fall 2001 ready-to-wear collection. The ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline, slight ruching near the neckline, a corset-style bodice and a floral pattern throughout. She completed her look with nude pointed-toe pumps.

Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. Getty Images for CinemaCon

To create her look, Zendaya worked with Law Roach, her longtime celebrity stylist who revealed his retirement in March to move on to other projects in the fashion industry.

Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. Getty Images for CinemaCon

The actress has made a case for standout style while attending this year’s CinemaCon, promoting her upcoming film “Dune: Part Two” with Timothée Chalamet. To the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation on Tuesday, Zendaya wore a backless Louis Vuitton waistcoat and wide-leg trousers.

Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. Getty Images

Zendaya not only makes waves as an actress, but also as a singer and a fashion influencer. The “Euphoria” star took the stage in April at Coachella to perform “I’m Tired” and “All of Us” alongside Labrinth, wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli minidress layered with an Urban Outfitters T-shirt underneath.

The star took to her Instagram story to express her gratitude. “I just wanted to say thank you for such a magical, beautiful night,” she said. “Thank you to that gorgeous crowd. I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life.”

Also in April, she appeared in her first Louis Vuitton campaign as the face of its bestselling Capucines handbag. Zendaya has also appeared in campaigns for Bulgari and is the face of Lancôme’s Idôle fragrance.