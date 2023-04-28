×
Zendaya Blossoms in Floral Versace Dress With Leather Corset at CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards 2023

The actress was the recipient of the Star of the Year Award.

Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27 in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Zendaya poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film "Dune: Part Two" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: Jennifer Lawrence of "No Hard Feelings" attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: Hailee Steinfeld attends Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: Issa Rae poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
View ALL 24 Photos

Zendaya made a floral statement at CinemaCon‘s Big Screen Achievement Awards 2023 on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The actress, who was a recipient of the Star of the Year Award, looked to Versace, wearing a coffee-colored dress from the brand’s fall 2001 ready-to-wear collection. The ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline, slight ruching near the neckline, a corset-style bodice and a floral pattern throughout. She completed her look with nude pointed-toe pumps.

Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27 in Las Vegas.
Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. Getty Images for CinemaCon

To create her look, Zendaya worked with Law Roach, her longtime celebrity stylist who revealed his retirement in March to move on to other projects in the fashion industry.

Zendaya, recipient of the Star of the Year Award at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27 in Las Vegas.
Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. Getty Images for CinemaCon

The actress has made a case for standout style while attending this year’s CinemaCon, promoting her upcoming film “Dune: Part Two” with Timothée Chalamet. To the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation on Tuesday, Zendaya wore a backless Louis Vuitton waistcoat and wide-leg trousers.

Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27 in Las Vegas.
Zendaya at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. Getty Images

Zendaya not only makes waves as an actress, but also as a singer and a fashion influencer. The “Euphoria” star took the stage in April at Coachella to perform “I’m Tired” and “All of Us” alongside Labrinth, wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli minidress layered with an Urban Outfitters T-shirt underneath.

The star took to her Instagram story to express her gratitude. “I just wanted to say thank you for such a magical, beautiful night,” she said. “Thank you to that gorgeous crowd. I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life.”

Also in April, she appeared in her first Louis Vuitton campaign as the face of its bestselling Capucines handbag. Zendaya has also appeared in campaigns for Bulgari and is the face of Lancôme’s Idôle fragrance.

