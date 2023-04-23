Zendaya Thinks Pink for Surprise Coachella Performance With Labrinth

×
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Zendaya made a surprise appearance at Coachella in Indio, California, on Saturday night. She appeared alongside Labrinth to perform their hits “I’m Tired” and “All for Us.”

The Emmy-winning actress sported a pink minidress layered over a white tank. The bodice was lined with ribbon, and featured a bow at the center. Zendaya paired it with black thigh-high lace-up boots and silver hoop earrings.

The “Euphoria” star’s hip-length tresses were in natural waves. Her makeup look included purple metallic shadow and smudged black eyeliner.

Zendaya’s performance marks her first time on stage in seven years. She’s been informally retired from making music — her only full-length album came out in 2013. “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it,” Zendaya tweeted in 2022.

However, with “Euphoria,” she’s had somewhat of a musical comeback. Collaborating with the show’s composer, Labrinth, has scored Zendaya additional Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category.

After her performance, Zendaya showed her appreciation to Labrinth and the audience in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “I just wanted to say thank you for such a magical, beautiful night,” she said. “Thank you to that gorgeous crowd. I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life.”

Sia and Maddie Ziegler also made a surprise appearance during Labrinth’s set. Sia and Labrinth sang “Thunderclouds” by their trio LSD, which also includes Diplo. Ziegler danced during the performance.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, Calif., celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow. Weekend 1 is held from April 14-16, while Weekend 2 is held from April 21-23.

