Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Zendaya Embraces Wild Side in Tiger-print Suit at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

This marks the first fashion week show the "Euphoria" actress has attended in 2023.

Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 womenswear show on March 6 in Paris.
Street style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023
Street style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023
Street style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023
Street style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023
Zendaya arrived at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Monday in Paris in a tiger-print short set, with matching blazer.

Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 womenswear show on March 6 in Paris.
Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 womenswear show on March 6 in Paris. Getty Images

To view the brand’s latest fall 2023 womenswear collection, the “Euphoria” star paired her look with matching thigh-high boots and a mini monogrammed bag from the brand, with coordinating gold jewelry. She wore a black bralette under the jacket, which she styled open.

Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 womenswear show on March 6 in Paris.
Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 womenswear show on March 6 in Paris. Getty Images

Her appearance at the fashion show marks the first fashion week the actress has attended in 2023. Zendaya is fresh off of award show appearances, where she appeared on two red carpets. To the NAACP Image Awards, she went bold in a green bra-insert Versace gown with a plunging neckline. She went more soft to the SAG Awards, wearing a blush pink Valentino gown with floral attachments. There, she earned a nomination from the SAG association for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The actress stars in the series, which has been confirmed by the network for a third season. Along with the show, Zendaya is also gearing up for her role in the “Dune” sequel film, which is an adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler are also set to appear in the upcoming film.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season has notably included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year. 

