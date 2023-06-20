Zendaya Sparkles in Two-piece Sequined Ensemble at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Menswear Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Zendaya brought her bold sense of style to Paris on Tuesday while attending Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show.

The actress wore a printed two-piece ensemble covered in sequins. It consisted of an oversized short sleeve button-down and tight-fitting flared trousers.

The “Euphoria” star paired her glitzy co-ord with point-toe pumps. She also added on layered bracelets, rings and two necklaces, one of which featured a large pendant. A black Louis Vuitton Capucines bag completed her look.

Zendaya AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya’s waist-length tresses were styled in beachy waves. Her makeup included pink eye shadow, which matched her lipstick and blush.

The actress was accompanied by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, who is also known for dressing celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and Zendaya’s “Euphoria” costar, Hunter Schafer.

At the fashion show, Roach sported a pair of Louis Vuitton’s Millionaires sunglasses. The oversized frames were co-designed by the label’s current creative director of menswear, Pharrell Williams, in 2004.

Roach’s main client, Zendaya, became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2023. She fronted a campaign for the brand’s Capucines bag in April.

Zendaya AFP via Getty Images

Currently, Zendaya also serves an ambassador for Lancôme, Valentino and Bulgari.

While production of “Euphoria” season three is currently on hold due to the writers’ strike, Zendaya’s latest film debuted its first trailer on Tuesday. In “Challengers,” she’ll play a tennis champion involved in a love triangle. The upcoming drama, out in September, is helmed by director Luca Guadagnino.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.