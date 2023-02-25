×
Zendaya Goes Green In Plunging Vintage Versace Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The award-winning actress held court, attending her first award show in months.

Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena.
Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Kerry Washington at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Viola Davis at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Zendaya has finally arrived.

The star was a vision on Saturday in Pasadena, California, gracing the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in a vibrant green Atelier Versace gown from the brand’s spring 2002 collection.

Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena.
Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Zendaya’s strapless silk gown featured a bra-like insert, with a deep V-line plunge. The top of her bra cups were light green and the rest of her gown, including the structured torso, was black. It was adorned throughout with coordinating light green lines and featured a dramatic, ruffled back train.

She collaborated with her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Makeup artist Raoúl gave the star a brown-themed look, with mahogany eye shadow, deep blush and a matte nude lip. For accessories, she shined in Bulgari jewelry, which included a shimmering bracelet and a standout ring. For her, she opted for a brown bob.

Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena.
Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress has been nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Her last award show appearance was in 2022, at the Primetime Emmys, where she dazzled in a black strapless Valentino gown. There, she took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her emotional role in HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena.
Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

As an actor and singer, Zendaya is a red carpet regular famous for her bold and unexpected style. Always chic and polished from head to toe, Zendaya has walked the red carpet in everything from voluminous floral gowns to menswear-inspired suits to daring looks. Throughout her career she has been a staple in the fashion industry. In 2019, Zendaya released a two-season collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. She’s also been the face of Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

