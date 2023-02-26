×
Zendaya Is Blushing in Baby Pink Valentino 3D Rose-embellished Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

The actress has been nominated for a SAG Award in the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series” category, for her emotional role in HBO's "Euphoria."

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Quinta Brunson
Zendaya brought the kiss of spring to the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actress has graced her second red carpet event of the year, this time in a blush pink Valentino gown.

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Her strapless dress was covered all over in an array of matching pink roses, which added a soft touch. The top of her gown featured a corset-like insert, before leading into a voluminous floral-embellished skirt.

She paired her pastel pink look with shimmering jewelry, including an eye-catching Bulgari necklace with multi-color jewels.

Zendaya collaborated with her longtime stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, the actress channeled movie star glamour with bright blush, a touch of pink eyeshadow and doe-eye-like eye liner. Her hair was styled into effortless bouncy curls.

Zendaya is nominated for an award in the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series” category for “Euphoria.”

Always chic and polished from head to toe, Zendaya has walked the red carpet in everything from voluminous floral gowns, to menswear-inspired suits, to daring looks. Throughout her career, she has been a staple in the fashion industry. In 2019, Zendaya released a two-season collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. She’s also been the face of Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl.

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

