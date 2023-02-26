Zendaya Is Blushing in Baby Pink Valentino 3D Rose-embellished Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Zendaya brought the kiss of spring to the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actress has graced her second red carpet event of the year, this time in a blush pink Valentino gown.

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Her strapless dress was covered all over in an array of matching pink roses, which added a soft touch. The top of her gown featured a corset-like insert, before leading into a voluminous floral-embellished skirt.

She paired her pastel pink look with shimmering jewelry, including an eye-catching Bulgari necklace with multi-color jewels.

Zendaya collaborated with her longtime stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, the actress channeled movie star glamour with bright blush, a touch of pink eyeshadow and doe-eye-like eye liner. Her hair was styled into effortless bouncy curls.

Zendaya is nominated for an award in the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series” category for “Euphoria.”

Always chic and polished from head to toe, Zendaya has walked the red carpet in everything from voluminous floral gowns, to menswear-inspired suits, to daring looks. Throughout her career, she has been a staple in the fashion industry. In 2019, Zendaya released a two-season collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. She’s also been the face of Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl.

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.