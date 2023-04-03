Zendaya Channels Indian Glamour in Rahul Mishra Saree at NMACC Gala in Mumbai

Zendaya wore a hand-embroidered saree gown and bralette by Rahul Mishra at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday.

The details of the saree included a floor-length shoulder wrap with a starlet design and a botanical-themed hem. Her gold bralette was adorned with cranes.

Zendaya at the NMACC Gala on April 1 in Mumbai. Varinder Chawla / MEGA

The actress attended the event alongside her former longtime stylist Law Roach and her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Roach wore a hand-embroidered Shirley Poppy sherwani jacket with a coordinating black lehenga skirt, also by Rahul Mishra. Holland was clad in a classic black suit with a bow tie and patent leather shoes.

Zendaya at the NMACC Gala. Varinder Chawla / MEGA

Zendaya has been delivering consistent looks throughout 2023. To the NAACP Awards in February, she wore a plunging black Versace gown with neon green bra cups. For the SAG awards, she invited spring in a rose-adorned Valentino strapless gown. She is also fresh off of Paris Fashion Week, where she embraced animal prints in a tiger-print blazer and shorts at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 show.

Zendaya at the NMACC Gala on April 1 in Mumbai. Varinder Chawla / MEGA

Zendaya is famous for her bold and unexpected style. She has walked the red carpet in everything from voluminous floral gowns to menswear-inspired suits to daring looks. Throughout her career, she has been a staple in the fashion industry. Zendaya released her former Daya by Zendaya clothing and footwear line in 2016 before ending the venture. In 2019, Zendaya released a two-season collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. She’s also been the face of Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Cover Girl.

The NMACC launch incorporated three expertly curated shows and exhibits in the space of performance, costume and visual arts from Friday to Sunday. Unveiled in Mumbai, the venue opening celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage, aiming to make art from across the globe accessible to all.