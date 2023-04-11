×
Zia Cooke Embraces Cutout Trend in Black Dress for WNBA Draft 2023

The South Carolina Gamecocks Player was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Sparks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Zia Cooke pose for photos after Cooke was drafted 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Zia Cooke pose for photos after Cooke was drafted 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks. Getty Images

Zia Cooke attended the 2023 WNBA Draft in New York on Monday, embracing the cutout trend.

The athlete wore a long-sleeve black gown with a high neckline and a cutout at the bodice adorned with crystal-embellished accents. She accessorized her look with Chanel crystal earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Zia Cooke poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Zia Cooke poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

Cooke played for the South Carolina University Gamecocks women’s basketball team.

The athlete had the honor of being a first-round draft pick, being selected by the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks are one of the most accomplished teams in the WNBA, having made it to the WNBA Playoffs in 20 of their 24 years in Los Angeles, meaning they’ve qualified more than any other team in the league.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Zia Cooke poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Zia Cooke poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10 in New York City. Getty Images

The team has produced top WNBA stars, including Nikki Teasley, Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie.

This year, Cooke and the South Carolina Gamecocks made it to the Final Four Round of the NCAA Tournament. They narrowly lost 77 – 73 against the Iowa Hawkeyes representing the University of Iowa.

Cooke has been playing basketball since she was in middle school and went on to play for Rogers High School in Toledo, Ohio. After a successful high school basketball career, she decided to attend the University of South Carolina after offers from over 60 college programs.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Draft, where WNBA teams can select new team players from both college and professional women’s basketball athletes, features three rounds with 12 picks each. The 2023 draft was held at Spring Studios in New York City, with a pre-decided draft order based on the last season. This year’s top athlete picks included Aaliyah Boston, Diamond Miller, Maddy Siegrist and Stephanie Soares.

