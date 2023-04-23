Zoe Saldaña Shines Bright in Plunging Armani Privé Harlequin Dress for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ Premiere at Disneyland Paris

Zoe Saldaña wore a harlequin-inspired dress with touches of green for the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premiere, which took place on April 22 in Disneyland Paris.

Saldaña wore a piece from the Armani Privé Couture spring 2023 collection, which incorporated sequin detailing — a trend among recent runways for the past few seasons. The diamond motifs, as well as sequins, were a theme throughout the Armani Privé couture show.

Zoe Saldana with co-star Chris Pratt on April 22 in France.

Armani did not specify which harlequin painting inspired the collection’s looks, but the character and style of dress can be traced to Commedia dell’arte, an Italian theater movement in the 1500s. However, it is worth noting that harlequin patterns were also a big theme and trend throughout the 1960s.

Although the dress is mainly made of a black and white design, the pop of color in the look is the Kelly green, which seems to be an ode to Gamora, the character she plays in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

Petra Flannery styled Saldaña. Flannery has also worked with Emma Stone, Claire Danes, Amy Adams, Reese Witherspoon, Mila Kunis, Emilia Clarke and Daisy Ridley.

The clown-core aesthetic is one of the polarized trends at the moment, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it’s made its way to the celebrity world. Flannery is known for taking risks.

Zoe Saldana on April 22 in France.

In an interview with WWD, Flannery mentioned that her styling is strategic. “As much as I love fashion and seeing what the designers put together, I look at an actress I’m working with, the film she’s promoting, and what inspires me.”

The next film in the “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3” premiered on April 22 in France, but it will be making its way to big screens in the United States on May 5, 2023.