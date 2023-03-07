Zoe Saldaña Models Preppy Jumpsuit at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Zoe Saldaña embraced a preppy look at Chanel‘s fall 2023 fashion show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.

Zoe Saldaña at Chanel ’s fall ready-to-wear runway show on March 7 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

The actress sat in the front row at the coveted fashion show in a black jumpsuit, which she wore slightly unbuttoned, with black round-toe boots and the brand’s signature quilted flap purse.

FKA twigs, Blackpink’s Jennie and Patti Smith were among the other guests at the fashion show. WWD characterized the collection, which was under the brand’s creative director Virginie Viard, as “unsurprisingly, an ode to the camellia, which appeared in every possible guise, from the black leather versions on the collar of a trenchcoat to the fuzzy white flowers sprouting from a black sweater.”

Saldaña just starred in “Avatar: Way of the Water” blockbuster, which was released in theaters Dec. 16. The movie, which she stars in alongside Sam Worthington, is a sequel to the original “Avatar” movie, which debuted 13 years ago. She also had a leading role in the Netflix romantic drama film “From Scratch.”

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.