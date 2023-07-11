Nicole Kidman Dons Power Suit and Zoe Saldaña Goes Purple for ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Photo Call

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña arrived in London on Tuesday for the photo call of their new Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness,” wearing contrasting outfits.

Saldaña wore a bright purple spaghetti strap dress with a sunburst pleat detail on the bodice and an asymmetrical hemline. She paired her look with cobalt blue peep-toe boots that created the illusion of tights.

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman attend the photo call to launch the new Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness” on July 11 in London. Getty Images

Kidman embraced power suiting in a heather gray single-button suit with double flap pockets and a white undershirt. She coordinated the suit with black stiletto heels. She accessorized the look with pearl earrings from Mikimoto.

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman attend the photo call to launch the new Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness” on July 11 in London. Getty Images

Saldaña and Kidman’s new Paramount + series “Special Ops: Lioness” follows the story of a woman named Joe, played by Saldaña, who attempts to juggle her personal and professional life as a member of the CIA’s program combatting terrorism. The series also stars Laysla de Oliveira, Morgan Freeman and Sam Asghari.

When she’s not acting, Saldaña is keeping busy with her fashion endeavors. In 2020, the actress partnered with Kohl’s and Adidas for the Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection of active apparel, footwear and accessories for women.

Saldaña is also a front-row regular at many fashion shows. In March, the actress attended Chanel’s fall 2023 runway show wearing a preppy jumpsuit. During Paris Couture Week this month, Saldaña attended Fendi’s show, where she joined an A-list front row, including Eiza González and Naomi Watts.

Like her “Special Ops: Lioness” costar, Saldaña also has a relationship with Chanel. Kidman’s relationship with Chanel dates back to the early Aughts when she was the face of Chanel as part of a three-year deal she signed in 2003. One of Kidman’s most momentous campaigns during her time signed with Chanel was “Chanel No. 5, The Film,” which was directed by Baz Luhrmann. He also directed Kidman in the hit 2001 film “Moulin Rouge.”