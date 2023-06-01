Zoey Deutch Talks Flamenco-inspired Sensuality and Feeling ‘Fabulous’ in Christian Louboutin Heels at the Flamencaba Los Angeles Launch

When Christian Louboutin celebrated his new Flamencaba collection—a love letter to flamenco culture and dance that originated in the south of Spain—Zoey Deutch fulfilled the designer’s mission.

“I feel very strong and sexy in these unbelievable shoes,” Deutch told WWD on Wednesday in Los Angeles at Carondelet House for the brand’s launch party, where campaign star Rossy de Palma and Louboutin were feted by Avril Lavigne, Sara Sampaio and Dita Von Teese. “This line to me is very sensual and strong and confident and fabulous. We all deserve to feel fabulous, and he makes us all feel fabulous.”

Zoey Deutch and Christian Louboutin at a celebration for the Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

The new addition to Louboutin’s “Caba” series included embroidered mules, wrap-around sandals with tassels and platform pumps with ruffled fan-shaped counters. Deutch chose a peep-toe platform with peineta-like detail to complement a Magda Butrym minidress.

“Expression is so important to all of us,” Deutch added. “It just represents expression and joy and tradition.”

Zoey Deutch and Christian Louboutin at a celebration for the Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

It’s no surprise the 28-year-old joined the launch ahead of celebrating her mother Lea Thompson’s 62nd birthday later in the evening. Deutch recalled when the “Back to the Future” actress told her she was “too young” to wear the brand when she was a teenager, but she wanted to reward herself with a splurge-purchase at the start of her acting career.

“The first thing I ever bought myself was a pair of Louboutins,” Deutch said. “They were beige with the red bottoms. My mom was like, ‘you’re too young, you can’t,’ I was like, ‘I’m getting the highest, sexiest, coolest Louboutins.’ I still have them.”

Zoey Deutch, left, and Sara Sampaio pose as Christian Louboutin and Rossy De Palma host a celebration for the Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Next week, Deutch heads to New York for Tribeca Film Festival, where she’ll join the jury. She said it’s the start to a busy summer. “And then I’m going to Savannah (Georgia) to shoot a movie—a Clint Eastwood movie. After that, I’ll be in Ireland shooting a movie called ‘The Anniversary.'”

She won’t need to practice an Irish accent for “The Anniversary,” but for her next project, she could ask Louboutin for some tips. “And the one after that, I’m learning French for it.”

Rossy de Palma and Christian Louboutin at a celebration for Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Christian Louboutin’s Flamencaba collection is available in stores and online. The brand will donate a percentage of proceeds to Centro Coreografico Maria Pages, which seeks to highlight Spanish cultural heritage through the art of dance.