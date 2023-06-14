Gabrielle Union Dons Sheer Dress and Zoey Deutch Pairs Blazer With Miniskirt for Aston Martin’s Q New York Opening

Zoey Deutch and Gabrielle Union attended the opening of Aston Martin’s new Q New York flagship on Tuesday, both opting for neutral colors.

Union wore a black minidress over a mesh column dress. She accessorized with the HardWear Link necklace, a T-ring and an Else Perreti ring, all from Tiffany & Co., and a black hobo handbag. She completed the look with black strappy-heeled sandals.

Gabrielle Union is pictured with The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team car at the grand opening of Q New York, Aston Martin’s first ultra-luxury flagship on June 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Aston Martin

Union’s look was from Brandon Maxwell’s pre-fall 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as stressing utility and focused on everyday dressing.

Deutch wore a brown blazer-style top with large cuffs paired with a brown miniskirt accented with buttons. She topped off the look with black perforated sandals.

Zoey Deutch attends the grand opening of Q New York, Aston Martin’s first ultra-luxury flagship on June 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Aston Martin

At the Aston Martin event, the luxury car brand revealed its new DB12 model. Aston Martin has described the new model as a “super tourer.” Deliveries of the new car will begin later this year, though for prospective buyers the car is on display at Q.

Q New York marks Aston Martin’s first ultra-luxury flagship. Located at 450 Park Avenue in Manhattan, the flagship is described as where Aston Martin meets Savile Row.

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin, said via a statement: “Creating wondrous places, spaces and experiences are important design statements for us. And just as we belong in Formula One as British makers of ultra-luxury high-performance sports cars, Aston Martin belongs in New York City. It’s a place where dreams come true.”

Union and Deutch have both had busy weeks in New York City. Deutch has been making the rounds at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she is serving as a jury member. Meanwhile, Union is in the middle of promoting her new film “The Perfect Find.”