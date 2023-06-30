×
How to Watch ‘A Capitol Fourth’ on PBS

This year's performers include opera star Renee Fleming and R&B group Boyz II Men.

Fourth of July brings many broadcast celebrations as TV channels help ring in America’s birthday. PBS is among the lineup of networks with a star-studded program for the date.

PBS’ lineup of performances for its “A Capitol Fourth” special includes stars from the world of classical music to children’s program characters. Here, what to know and how to watch “A Capitol Fourth.”

What is “A Capitol Fourth”?

“A Capitol Fourth” is an annual televised event that’s been going on for 40 years. The event features coverage from 20 different camera positions, so viewers don’t miss a beat.

How can I watch “A Capitol Fourth”?

“A Capitol Fourth” premieres July 4. Most stations air the concert at 8 p.m. EST and repeat the program at 9:30 p.m. EST. The concert is broadcast on PBS as well as on the American Forces Network for U.S. military troops.

The concert can also be streamed live on YouTube, the PBS app and PBS.org. “A Capitol Fourth” will remain available for two weeks following the live broadcast.

Who is hosting the program?

This year’s program will be hosted by actor Alfonso Ribiero, who is best known for playing Carlton Banks on the hit sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” opposite Will Smith.

Who is performing?

The diverse set of performers at this year’s concert includes Renee Fleming, Boyz II Men, Chicago, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, The Muppets of Sesame Street, Adrienne Warren, Ruthie Ann Miles, the Broadway cast of “A Beautiful Noise”, Northwell Nurse Choir, Jack Everly, the National Symphony Orchestra, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music, the United States Army Band, the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and the United States Presidential Salute Battery.

Where is the concert held?

“A Capitol Fourth” is held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

