Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and More to Perform at ACM Awards 2023

The Academy of Country Music just revealed the musical performances for the 58th annual awards show, scheduled to take place in Frisco, Texas, on May 11 at 7 p.m. EST. Leading the star-studded list are Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Miranda Lambert.

Brown hosted the 2023 CMA Awards in April alongside Kelsea Ballerini and was tapped as one of the headliners of the Stagecoach Music Festival from Friday to Sunday.

Lambert is the most decorated solo female artist in ACM history. The Grammy-award-winning country music star launched her cookbook “Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen” on Tuesday and has Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood. In 2022, Lambert partnered with Walmart Inc. on a home decor line titled “Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert.”

Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, The War and Treaty, Bailey Zimmerman are among the additional star performers, with even more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to host the awards, with Parton closing out the show, “excited” to debut the world premiere of her single from her upcoming rock album “Rock Star.”

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said in a statement. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”

The 2023 ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience exclusively on Prime Video, which offers a free trial, and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on May 11 at 7 p.m. EST.