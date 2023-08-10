‘And Just Like That’ Season 2, Episode 9 Recap: Carrie’s New Apartment, Lisa’s Surprise and a Budding Romance?

Season 2, episode 9 of “And Just Like That” saw Carrie’s attempt to say goodbye to her famous apartment fans have known for so long, Brady and Lily potentially entering a budding relationship and Lisa making a surprise announcement that left Herbert almost speechless.

Carrie

The episode starts with Carrie reuniting with Aidan at Che’s apartment, which they are still using. Carrie gets upset Aidan is being friendly with the lobby people because they are supposed to be discreet. They get a letter from building management saying the tenant has exceeded the building’s 30-day guest policy, and Aidan still refuses to go to Carrie’s apartment.

After Che confronts Carrie about how Aidan refuses to set foot in her apartment, Carrie tells Seema she is ready to sell her apartment and needs somewhere with more space. Carrie gets a call during an apartment viewing from Aidan’s ex-wife Kathy, who says she wants to meet for coffee when she’s in town. Kathy asks Carrie not to include her boys in her books since she writes from such personal experiences and asks her not to hurt Aidan again.

Carrie and Aidan have a heart-to-heart when Carrie shows him the new Gramercy Park apartment and the episode ends when Carrie calls Seema and tells her she wants the new apartment, finally leaving her past behind.

Carrie’s Fashion Moments

Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That” Season 2, episode 9.

This episode was loaded with fashion moments for Carrie. She dons a nude sheer dress with sequin details on par with the current sheer trend at the start of the episode. When she goes to view her apartment, Carrie wears a blue floral print coat with a pink floral appliqué on top of a pink floral dress. To meet with Kathy, she wears a monochromatic green dress and jacket.

Miranda

Miranda is trying to get Brady on an academic path and he’s very resistant. However, antics ensue after Lily agrees to speak with him, and Miranda goes over to her old townhouse to shower. She finds Lily coming out of Brady’s bedroom indicating the two probably slept together, which leads her and Charlotte on an investigative mission to find out if their kids are in a budding relationship.

Miranda’s Fashion Moments

Niall Cunningham and Cynthia Nixon in Season 2, episode 9 of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Miranda opens the episode in a beautiful beige coat paired with a beige and white floral print dress and a snakeskin handbag for a chic neutral look. When they go to see Carrie’s potential apartment, she wears a mint suit and a yellow shirt with a geometric pattern and white collar. For the Wexleys fundraiser, she wears a blood orange mock neck short-sleeved dress with a pleated skirt.

Charlotte

Charlotte convinces Lily to talk to Brady about college at Miranda’s behest. After it seems like Lily and Brady slept together, Charlotte has an existential crisis wondering what would happen if they started dating.

Charlotte’s Fashion Moments

Kristin Davis in Season 2, episode 9 of “And Just Like That.”

Charlotte opens the episode in a pin-striped black dress as her style shifts to a more professional aesthetic. When they go see Carrie’s potential new townhouse, she wears a floral print puff-sleeve gown paired with a black and white top-handle miniature bag.

Seema

Seema is trying to get a home for her new client Ravi. Ravi starts making out with her and they end up getting physically intimate. Seema takes Ravi to dinner with Carrie and Aidan, and she starts having a crisis over her attraction to Ravi.

Seema’s Fashion Moments

Sarita Choudhury in Season 2, episode 9 of “And Just Like That.”

Her black and white graphic coat when showing Ravi the listing is her statement piece for this episode.

Lisa

Lisa gets an offer from PBS to make her documentary into a series and she falls asleep at the computer from overworking. She falls asleep again getting ready for Herbert’s campaign fundraiser, causing another crisis. They keep bickering over their priorities when Lisa reveals she has been so tired because she is pregnant, both surprising Herbert and bringing him joy.

Lisa’s Fashion Moments

Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker in Season 2, episode 9 of “And Just Like That.”

For Herbert’s fundraiser, she wears a pink coat and trousers and an aqua tie-neck blouse.