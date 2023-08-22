‘And Just Like That’ Renewed for Season Three at Max

“And Just Like That,” the reboot of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” will live on for another season. Variety has reported that Max renewed the show for Season Three just ahead of the show’s Season Two finale airing Thursday.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex and the City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” said executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King. Season Two of “And Just Like That” premiered on June 22.

Fans can expect the return of the main cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, and Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as her longtime best friends, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. The reboot of the show also stars Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Karen Pittman as Nya Wallace, Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel.

John Corbett returned in Season Two as Carrie’s former love Aidan Shaw. While Carrie and Aidan rekindle their romance in the current season, the season finale could determine what role he will play in the future. The promotional trailer for the upcoming episode did open with Aidan admitting “Carrie, I’ve been thinking about nothing but you for all these years,” as clips of their romance this season plays.

Fans of the series are going into the season finale with a series of questions in addition to Carrie and Aidan’s future. What will happen with Miranda between her breakup with Che and a potential divorce from Steve? How is Charlotte’s family going to continue adjusting to her being a working mom? How is Lisa dealing with her miscarriage from the previous episode? If the episode doesn’t answer all the fans’ questions, Season Three just might.

“And Just Like That” has ranked as the number-one Max original and is the most watched Max original to date, according to Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at Max.