‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Finale Recap: Samantha’s Return and the Last Supper

“And Just Like That” has concluded its second season, setting a course for new relationship storylines and the character’s journeys for their future in season three, which was confirmed by Max earlier this week.

Carrie

Carrie is preparing for the last supper at her old apartment that fans have known since season one of the original “Sex and the City.” Aidan surprises her at her apartment after the dinner party to tell her he can’t go back and forth between Virginia and New York anymore. He asks Carrie to wait for him until Wyatt’s out of his teens because he needs more watching. They have one last intimate hurrah before Carrie runs off to Greece with Seema, and they finish the episode having cosmopolitans on the beach.

Carrie’s fashion moments

Sarah Jessica Parker , Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson in season two, episode 11 of “And Just Like That.”

Carrie wears a silver crystal and black checkered dress with sheer sleeves and silver sequin embroidery during her dinner party.

Miranda

Miranda goes to see Steve at his new bar and eatery in Coney Island, New York. She asks to keep being part of his life no matter what, and he agrees. At Carrie’s dinner party, she tells Che they can’t ruin this, and they finally laugh off how their relationship ended. She gets invited to do an interview on BBC and runs off.

Miranda’s fashion moments

Cynthia Nixon in season two, episode 11 of “And Just Like That.”

For Carrie’s dinner party and the BBC interview, Miranda wears an asymmetrical cocktail dress with a small cape detail.

Charlotte

Charlotte and Harry have a heart-to-heart about him helping out around the house more. He gets her a new iPhone to replace the one she threw in a margarita pitcher and they conclude the episode setting it up.

Charlotte’s fashion moments

Kristin Davis, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker in season two, episode 11 of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Charlotte continued her streak of floral-print dresses with a gray dress with a pink floral and an off-the-shoulder ruffle neckline.

Samantha

Samantha calls Carrie from a car in London to tell her that her flight is three hours delayed and she won’t make it in time. She had planned to surprise Carrie but ended up bidding goodbye to the apartment on speakerphone.

Samantha’s fashion moments

Kim Cattrall in season two, episode 11 of “And Just Like That.” courtesy photo

For Samantha’s final time on the show, she wore a red dress and a silver metallic coat. She accessorized with silver bangles and a Fendi bag in lime green.

Lisa

Lisa, who is now coping her miscarriage, runs into the bathroom at Carrie’s dinner party, wondering if it was her fault. Herbert comforts her providing her solace.

Lisa’s fashion moments

Nicole Ari Parker in season two, episode 11 of “And Just Like That.”

For Carrie’s dinner party, Lisa arrives in an orange, pink and yellow floral print dress with a gold statement necklace.

Nya

Nya gets elected to the American Law Institute. She runs into the man who caught her eye from the restaurant she dined at post-separation from Andre and he ends up being the chef for Carrie’s dinner. His name is Toussaint. He ends up taking her back home to Brooklyn and she invites him inside.

Nya’s fashion moments

Karen Pittman in season two, episode 11 of “And Just Like That.”

When Nya reunites with her restaurateur at Carrie’s dinner party, she wears a tropical-print dress in navy and gold with bright green detailing.

Seema

Seema brings Ravi to Carrie’s dinner party. Carrie tells Seema that she shouldn’t be afraid of falling for Ravi so fast because it’s probably what she’s been waiting for. Ravi tells her her she’s battling her own insecurities, and reaffirms he’s in love with her and she has nothing to worry about at the end of the episode.

Seema’s fashion moments

Sarita Choudhury in season two, episode 11 of “And Just Like That.”

Seema dons a silver metallic Balmain monogram print Lurex dress for Carrie’s dinner party.