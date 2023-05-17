‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Poster and Premiere Date Revealed

Max has revealed the season two poster for the highly anticipated “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That,” starring original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The new poster features the full ensemble cast, including main and supporting stars gathered around a dinner table, with many of the series’ primary female cast members clad in their usual designer outfits.

Nicole Ari Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker , Karen Pittman and Kristin Davis in “And Just Like That” Season Two.

Parker poses in a pink dress with an oversize statement flower for the bodice. Nixon smiles and looks on in a royal purple dress with a halter neckline. The actress has returned to her famous red hair that her character Miranda was known for throughout the series after embracing gray hair for the first season of the show. Davis wears a pink dress with puff sleeves belted at the waist.

Nicole Ari Parker, who plays the best-dressed list Lisa Todd Wexley, is featured on the poster wearing a coral tailored jacket and multiple gold rings. Karen Pittman sits above Charlotte wearing a striped shirt, while Sarita Choudhury wears a champagne blouse while she sips champagne. Sara Ramirez returns as the controversial character Che Diaz, seen in the poster wearing a ruby varsity jacket with a tiger graphic on the chest over a black shirt.

Parker debuted the trailer for Season Two of the show on her Instagram page at the end of April. The trailer opened with Parker saying “No matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there.”

One of the biggest reveals from the trailer is that John Corbett will return as Carrie’s other longtime love interest, Aidan Shaw. Viewers are now pondering what it means for the future of Carrie’s love life. The new season debuts on June 22.