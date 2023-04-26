Sarah Jessica Parker Unveils ‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Trailer

“Sex and the City” fans, prepare to plan your television scheduling accordingly. The Season Two trailer for HBO Max’s original “And Just Like That” has officially been revealed.

Sarah Jessica Parker unveiled the new trailer for the reboot of “Sex and the City” on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Picking up where Season One left off, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have all returned to reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York. Nicole Ari Parker, who starred in the first season as fashionista Lisa Todd Wexley, will also be returning for Season Two, as well as Sarita Choudhury and Sara Ramirez.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from Parker saying “No matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there.”

Karen Pittman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury as Dr. Nya Wallace, Carrie Bradshaw and Seema Patel in “And Just Like That” Season Two.

Quick scenes from the trailer show that Carrie is still fashion-obsessed: requesting a seat for her crystal-encrusted Fendi baguette bag and organizing her extensive collection of shoes. We also see Charlotte navigating the trials and tribulations of motherhood, including a comedic scene between her and Todd Wexley where they learn there is a “MILF List” going around the school their respective children attend.

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez as Miranda Hobbs and Che Diaz in Season Two of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

At the end of Season One of “And Just Like That,” viewers wondered what would become of Miranda and Che’s relationship. By the looks of the trailer, the relationship is still going.

In addition to Carrie’s Fendi baguette bag, there are more expected fashion moments from the show. One quick scene shows Lisa walking through Manhattan in a red Valentino couture gown. Carrie is also continuing her penchant for hats.

Notably, the trailer concludes with a still of Carrie walking up her apartment stairs and then turning around to see her ex-boyfriend Aiden Shaw, played by John Corbett. As Carrie recovers from the grief over her first husband Mr. Big, aka John James Preston, dying of a heart attack, the implication is she and Aidan might rekindle their spark.

“And Just Like That” season two premieres on HBO Max in June.