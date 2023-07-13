‘And Just Like That’ Season Two, Episode Five Recap: Halloween, Ralph Lauren and Helen Gurley Brown

Season Two, episode five of “And Just Like That” had plenty to offer the costume department with a Halloween party. In addition, “Sex and the City” fans could revel in a just-like-old-times moment as viewers saw Carrie trying to date again.

Karen Pittman, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in Season Two, episode five of “And Just Like That.”

Miranda

Miranda and Che are back in New York City, and Miranda begins taking stock of her life amid her separation from Steve and her relationship with Che. She’s having trouble sleeping at Che’s because their schedules are so different, and Che stays up late.

Later in Central Park with Carrie, we learn the two are going to a Halloween party hosted by Charlotte and Harry. Miranda is struggling with her living situation and figuring out what to do. After being offered the opportunity to move in with Nya, Miranda discusses it with Che, who approves.

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker in Season Two, episode five of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

After it doesn’t look like Che’s sitcom will get picked up, the two get into a heated argument. Che says they need space and asks Miranda to stay at Nya’s.

Miranda’s Fashion Moments

Miranda doesn’t officially dress up for the costume party but dons a clown nose for a humorous touch. The red nose is complemented by a purple stripe ensemble.

Charlotte

Charlotte is playing host to the Halloween party. After their costume party goes successfully, she is back to her parental role. Rock comes home because they got scouted to model for Ralph Lauren at the skatepark. Harry and Charlotte are skeptical at first until Charlotte investigates and learns it is a real offer.

Kristin Davis and Alexa Swinton in Season Two, episode five of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Charlotte and Rock convince Harry to let Rock model if they use the modeling money to plant trees in Israel. Harry sneaks onto the Ralph Lauren set dressed in his Halloween costume when Charlotte tells him to get out, and Rock’s photoshoot goes well in the end.

Charlotte’s Fashion Moments

Charlotte and Harry have a couple’s costume moment at their Halloween party as Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings from “The Americans.” When taking Rock to their photoshoot, Charlotte wears head-to-toe vintage Ralph Lauren.

Nya

Nya is still on the rebound after her breakup with Andre and she’s at Charlotte’s party hoping to meet a man. At the bar with Seema, Nya ends up picking up a gentleman. Nya, seeing how stressed Miranda’s living situation is making her, offers Miranda the opportunity to move in.

Karen Pittman in Season Two, episode five of “And Just Like That.”

Nya’s Fashion Moments

Nya had an impressive turn dressed as Catwoman. Her low-cut patterned dress at the bar with Seema also got her lucky with a man for the night.

Lisa

Lisa is having the time of her life dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein at Charlotte’s party as she dances with Anthony, who is dressed as the devil. Herbert shows up, not bothering to wear the George Washington costume Lisa picked for him and tells Lisa that dancing with someone dressed as the devil is bad press optics, and it’s clear he’s feeling the stress of running for city comptroller. He later makes use of the George Washington costume as they have some light role-play before getting intimate.

Nicole Ari Parker in Season Two, episode five of “And Just Like That.”

Lisa’s fashion moments

The hair and makeup department looks like it had its work cut out for them to accomplish Lisa’s very detailed Bride of Frankenstein look.

Seema

Seema is in a bar when a well-dressed gin salesman approaches and flirts with her. All seems to go well until they go back to her townhouse and Seema learns he has erectile dysfunction. Seema reluctantly tells Carrie she will see him again, but their fling ends when Seema uses a vibrator while she’s in bed with him and he takes grave offense.

Sarita Choudhury in Season Two, episode five of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Seema’s fashion moments

Although Seema spends much of the episode unclothed in bed, the one-shoulder dress she wore at the bar certainly got his attention.

Carrie

This episode is momentous for Carrie as she explores dating again after Bigg’s passing. A man in the bike lane crashes into her when she’s crossing the street. She stops to help the man after she thinks she may have broken his wrist or given him a blood clot.

Carrie takes him to urgent care and learns his name is George. They become seemingly flirtatious with each other. After leaving urgent care, they return to his house where Carrie meets his business partner Paul who interrupts their intimacy and reminds George they are on a deadline for their latest app.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season Two, episode five of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

When they try getting intimate later in the episode, Paul calls and asks for their app deck. Paul starts having a whole conversation with Carrie, at which point Carrie decides George and Paul are too involved in each other’s lives to the point it seems like they are dating, and she sneaks off, ending the episode.

Carrie’s Fashion Moments

Viewers finally get a look at the Pierre Cardin bag, blazer, plaid coat and multicolored dress Carrie wore in the promotional trailer for the second season. This is the outfit she wears when George crashes into her in the bike lane.

To help Miranda pick out a mattress to move into Nya’s place, she wears a bedazzled fascinator.

Perhaps her best look is at the beginning of the episode, where she wears a gold dress and ties her hair into pigtails as she cosplays famed Cosmopolitan editor Helen Gurley Brown for Halloween.