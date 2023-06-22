‘And Just Like That’ Season Two, Episode One Recap: The Ladies Are Back

The cast of “And Just Like That” has returned for another season. As viewers are quickly reintroduced to the ladies, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Seema (Sarita Choudhury), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) are with their current respective partners, meanwhile Nya (Karen Pittman) is enjoying her solitude from her husband Andre (LeRoy McClain) who is on a music tour.

Early on, viewers learn through a phone call with Seema, that the ladies, including the two of them, Lisa and Charlotte, are going to the Met Gala.

Lisa is dealing with the stress of raising funds for hew new documentary when her husband, Herbert (Christopher Jackson), offers to cut her a check for the money, but she declines.

All seems well for Miranda, who decided to run off to Los Angeles with Che (Sara Ramirez) at the end of last season. Miranda hops on a Facetime call with Nya, where Nya reveals she is trying to figure out how to live life while she’s separated from her husband. At a costume fitting, viewers see how they are struggling to adapt to Hollywood.

Back in New York City, Carrie is at a bar with her coworker Jackie (Bobby Lee) as they discuss how his wife, Smoke (Bethlehem Million), is designing Carrie’s dress for the Met Gala.

Charlotte and Lisa are at a fitting for their Met Gala dresses, joined by Anthony (Mario Cantone.) Later, Charlotte arrives home when her children, Rock (Alexa Swinton) and Lily (Cathy Ang), warn her that their father thinks he is going with her to the Met Gala much to Charlotte’s dismay as that was not the plan.

Over in radio-show land, Carrie gets a phone call from someone in a situation similar to what she’s currently in with Franklin. This is followed by Franklin asking her on a date, which Carrie hesitantly accepts.

Miranda is about to get intimate with Che when Carrie calls her. Che picks up and they discuss the situation with Franklin. Che gives Carrie some advice on how some relationships are just sex. Miranda overhearing this looks concerned that that’s what Che thinks their relationship is.

Sarita Choudhury, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker , Mario Cantone in “And Just Like That” Season Two, episode one. Craig Blankenhorn

Seema’s boyfriend Zed says he wants her to meet his son at lunch the following Monday, throwing a wrench into her Met Gala schedule as it’s the same day.

At lunch with Charlotte, Anthony and Carrie, Seema says she can no longer attend the Met Gala. Charlotte breaks the news to Anthony that she must take Harry to the Met Gala over him. Anthony gets upset, but Carrie says Anthony can go in Seema’s place.

After a motivational pep talk from Miranda, Nya is at a restaurant when a gentleman comes up and begins flirting with her, and although it stops at flirting she seems charmed by him.

Karen Pittman and Gary Dourdan in Season Two, episode one of “And Just Like That.”

Miranda surprises Che at their stand-up set, but after the set, Miranda tries to reach her arms around them in congratulations, but they push her away.

Nya calls her husband Andre and tries to get intimate with him via Facetime. He says another woman is in his room, although he says they are just working on music, but Nya is still furious.

Smoke arrives alongside Jackie with an unfinished dress causing a fashion crisis. While she’s resolving the dress issue, Jackie learns Carrie and Franklin are hooking up and they discuss how Franklin might feel about their relationship.

All isn’t well in relationship land back in L.A., with Che and Miranda, and Miranda finally confronts them about how moody they’ve been acting. Che comes clean and tells Miranda that they’ve been on a diet after the costume department told them to lose weight and it’s been making them self-conscious and angry. Miranda admits that she was worried Che only thought their relationship was sexual after hearing them on the phone with Carrie. They reconcile and order pizza.

Carrie calls Franklin and tells him she’s not ready for more than a casual sex relationship. He says their ongoing Thursday situation is fine, but looks despondent.

Seema is at lunch with Zed, his son and Zed’s ex-wife, Victoire, where she learns Zed is still living with his ex-wife, which doesn’t sit well with her in the slightest. Seema leaves but not before running into Zed and they appear to break up, so she decides to go join Carrie at the Met Gala, which leaves Anthony out of the fold again.

Carrie is still struggling with her unfinished dress, meanwhile, a stressed Lisa is getting intimate with her husband Herbert to relax.

After their intimate moment, Lisa steps out in a red Valentino Couture gown with a petal headpiece alongside Herbert, and after realizing she didn’t order the van for transportation, they walk eight blocks from the Metropolitan Museum, with Herbert carrying her elaborate train.

Harry and Charlotte are preparing to leave their apartment building when they argue over his expectations for the Met Gala, and he asks why he’s even coming. Charlotte says she’s been wondering the same thing all week. She leaves Harry and calls Anthony to say they are back on for the Met.

Smoke has a meltdown over the dress being unfinished and asks Carrie if she has anything to wear with the cape she still designed that was completed.

Shortly after, Carrie steps out in her famed Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the first “Sex and the City” movie, pairing it with Smoke’s cape, blue opera gloves, the bird fascinator and blue pointy-toe heels. She struts out of her apartment in something old, something new and something blue as Met Gala Monday is saved for all as originally intended.