‘And Just Like That’ Season Two, Episode Seven Recap: Carrie’s Valentine’s Day With Aidan, Miranda’s Dating Life and Charlotte’s Work Epiphany

Max’s “And Just Like That” is more than halfway through its second season and things take a turning point in the latest episode, which aired Thursday. Miranda’s back to dating, Aidan has returned to Carrie’s life and Charlotte gets accidentally high.

Carrie

Carrie wakes up to find that Aidan emailed her back when she tried getting in touch with him, and eventually, they decide to go on a date on Valentine’s Day — but obstacles come her way. Carrie shows up at the wrong restaurant and her phone dies. After getting the server to charge her phone, she zips to the correct address and they finally reunite.

After their date, they return to Carrie’s house. Aidan is shocked to find Carrie has returned to her old apartment and is reluctant to go inside. After an awkward moment, they decide to finish their night at a hotel.

Carrie’s Fashion Moments

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in Season Two, episode seven of “And Just Like That.”

Carrie’s big fashion moment in this episode is her date-night look. To reunite with Aidan, she selects a white satin coat with a floral appliqué hood and a blue floral dress.

Miranda

Between Miranda’s breakup with Che and her divorce from Steve, she’s trying to figure out dating life again. When Miranda is at a bookstore with Nya, she hears a woman reciting poetry. Miranda is instantly smitten with her and learns the woman’s name is Amelia Carsey. Miranda ends up asking her out on a date, which ends up being a disaster. Eventually, Miranda sneaks out of the date.

Miranda’s Fashion Moments

Cynthia Nixon is Season Two, episode seven of “And Just Like That.”

Miranda’s crowning-style moment comes on her disastrous date. She wears a one-shoulder violet dress and accessorizes it with the Stella McCartney Falabaella bag.

Charlotte

Rock’s Ralph Lauren billboard is out, to Charlotte’s chagrin. Charlotte is also trying to pick a place for Valentine’s dinner with Harry, and Lily doesn’t want them home because she and her friends are throwing an “F the boys” dinner party.

Charlotte is trying to get Rock a modeling agent when she goes full-on momager on the staff while they are waiting for a meeting. This turns Rock off and they decide against modeling.

On date night, Charlotte accidentally eats one of Lily’s weed brownies. Then, during her date with Harry, she thinks she’s having a stroke at the restaurant. After a stint at the hospital, they realize Charlotte got high off the brownie. She then has an epiphany and decides she wants to go back to work.

Charlotte’s Fashion Moments

Kristin Davis in Season Two, episode seven of “And Just Like That.”

Winter wear is Charlotte’s time to shine in this episode. When she’s standing outside their kids’ school with Lisa, she wears a green and white tartan plaid coat. Later, when she’s at home on the phone with Anthony, she wears a cream sweater with allover small black bow embellishments.

Lisa

Lisa and her son, Baxter, are at odds in this episode. She catches him making out with his girlfriend outside of school, which infuriates her. While out with Herbert, Lisa is worried about Baxter having sex in their house. She returns to find Baxter’s girlfriend in her closet taking a photo with her Valentino purse. After kicking the girlfriend out, Herbert chastises his son.

Lisa’s fashion moments

Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson in Season Two, episode seven of “And Just Like That.”

Lisa has a Barbiecore moment in her magenta winter coat when she’s waiting outside of her kids’ school with Charlotte. She shines in a red evening gown with a feather-trim cape and gloves when she goes out with Herbert.