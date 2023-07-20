‘And Just Like That’ Season Two, Episode Six Recap: Winter Storm Fashion, Pajamas and Aidan’s Return

The latest episode of “And Just Like That” sees all the ladies of the show affected by a blizzard that practically buries New York City under snow. Nevertheless, the ladies find a way to persevere through stormy weather and stormy relationship problems. The winter storm brought plenty of outerwear moments, showing it is possible to have both function and fashion.

Carrie

Carrie is on a Zoom interview with an influencer trying to promote her new book and after an awkward interaction, she purposefully breaks her laptop to get out of it. Carrie is scheduled to speak at Widowcon for women who have lost their spouses after being guilted into participating in the event. At a dinner party, her longtime love Aidan comes up and this prompts Carrie to email him, setting in motion the catalyst for a highly anticipated reunion.

After braving the snowstorm, Carrie arrives at Widowcon and is nervous about reading her sad novel about loss after hearing the women do comedy. The women find her vulnerability relatable and endearing and Carrie successfully pulls off her Widowcon appearance.

Carrie’s Fashion Moments

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season Two, episode six of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Carrie’s crowning style moment in this episode is her Moncler coat gown, which is the ultimate lesson on not compromising luxury or style even in the face of the absolute worst weather possible.

Miranda

Miranda has moved in with Nya and is enjoying sleeping in. She and Che are in a tough place relationship-wise with Che still reeling from not getting their sitcom picked up and resorting to doing cameos to pay rent. Later at the dinner party, Miranda discusses her divorce and Carrie reveals Steve said he’ll never take his wedding ring off.

Steve and Miranda end up getting into a fight when the audience learns Steve lied about moving out and Miranda learns he’s slept with someone else. Miranda says she’ll start mocking up the divorce papers. Later she and Che break up.

Miranda’s Fashion Moments

Cynthia Nixon in Season Two, episode six of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

With the homes being so central to this episode from the starting scenes to the blizzards, Miranda’s best fashion moment is her allover-heart pajamas.

Charlotte

Rock’s Ralph Lauren ad is in the papers, much to Charlotte’s joy. While she’s celebrating one child, Lily tells her she’s ready to lose her virginity. Charlotte does her best to play the cool mom.

After Lily goes to Blake’s during the snowstorm, antics ensue when Lily needs Charlotte to get condoms during the storm because Blake doesn’t have any. Charlotte successfully delivers the condoms after a goose chase and Lily loses her virginity.

Charlotte’s Fashion Moments

Kristin Davis, Evan Handler and Alexa Swinton in Season Two, episode six of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Charlotte’s pajama collection is on full display, from her gray half-zip sweater to her red plaid check pants. She risks it all in a pink coat, pink Chanel classic flap and Burberry earmuffs to deliver condoms to Lily.

Lisa

Lisa and Herbert get in a tiff because Herbert’s fundraiser for the city comptroller and her talk for the new documentary film are scheduled at the same time. After braving the snowstorm to go to her event, Herbert shows up to support her and they reconcile.

Lisa’s Fashion Moments

Nicole Ari Parker in Season Two, episode six of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Lisa’s snowstorm moment takes minimalist black-and-white to new heights with a balaclava, a wide-brim hat, a black coat with a feather trim collar and cuffs and a black-and-white cape. The look was very avant-garde.