‘And Just Like That’ Season Two, Episode Three Recap: Diamonds, Bergdorf and Birkins

The third episode of Max’s “And Just Like That” Season Two premiered on Thursday, presenting Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) with the difficult task of managing grief while recording an audiobook and Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) almost losing her Hermès Birkin bag for a thief.

Here are some highlights of the latest episode of “And Just Like That.”

Carrie Bradshaw

Carrie is walking down the streets of New York City by Bryant Park when she runs into her neighbor Lisette (Katarina Tannenbaum), who promptly invites her to her jewelry show.

Throughout the episode, Carrie’s big crisis is recording her audiobook about her late husband Big’s passing. She has multiple emotional breakdowns attempting to record. When she runs into her old pal Bitsy von Muffling (Julie Halston), Carrie gets some sage advice on overcoming the loss of a husband, telling her she should do what she loves.

This leads Carrie to go on a shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman, picking up six shopping bags’ worth of shoes. She lies to her audiobook recording team about having COVID-19 to delay recording and even lies to Miranda and Charlotte about it, later telling Seema that both women have been there for her too much already.

Carrie and Seema later attend Lisette’s jewelry party, which ends up getting robbed by thieves posing as cater waiters, but thanks to a little help from Seema they make it out OK.

After getting Lisette some Sees Candies to heal her distraught heart from being robbed, Carrie finds the strength to finish recording her audiobook.

Carrie’s Looks

Carrie opens the episode going for a nautical theme with a striped shirt with pearl embellishments and a necklace with a seashell pendant. She contrasts with a floral-printed blazer.

The crowning moment of Carrie’s fashion in this episode was during her Bergdorf Goodman shopping spree, where she picked up everything from new pink heels to Loewe’s balloon heels. Her purple sequin Fendi baguette bag also makes an appearance when Carrie runs into Bitsy.

Seema Patel

Seema starts off the episode on a phone call when a thief runs by and snatches her Hermès Birkin bag. Throughout the rest of the episode, she’s on a quest for a replacement Birkin.

In the end, Seema comes out victorious when she decides to walk home after being stuck in traffic and she sees her stolen Birkin in a bush after she stops to say hi to a woman walking a Pomeranian.

Seema’s Looks

Many of Seema’s looks seemingly coordinate with the Birkin bag. She begins the episode in a flowing white and black caftan with block-heel cream sandals. At lunch with Anthony, she wears a black and orange headscarf, fitting given her Birkin bag is orange.

Miranda Hobbes

All is not going well in Los Angeles over in Miranda- and Che-land when the episode starts. Che is stressed because they don’t think the show is representing them properly. Miranda has a crisis when her son Brady calls crying and says his girlfriend broke up with him on their Euro trip.

At Che’s taping, Miranda’s phone goes off after she snuck her phone in and the producer of Che’s show berates Miranda, who rushes out.

Miranda plans to rush back to New York City to be there for Brady. In a heated conversation, Che downplays Brady’s drama and Miranda says they don’t know what it feels like to have a son. Back in Brooklyn, Brady comes home and breaks down in Miranda’s arms.

Miranda’s Looks

Miranda kicks off the episode in an orange maxidress at the breakfast table. Her most important outfit becomes a blue tie-waist blouse with matching blue gaucho pants that she uses to hide her phone from security.

Charlotte York and Lisa Todd Wexley

Charlotte York and Lisa Todd Wexley in “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Charlotte and Lisa offer much in the way of comedic fodder in this episode. The two are at a PTA meeting where they learn some of the students have created a “MILF list” of moms at school they find hot. The principal later says the culprit has been caught and the issue will remain on the student’s record.

Charlotte and Lisa rush to the young man’s defense and say the punishment is too harsh and the principal learns that the moms were objectifying a male student in the hallway. Lisa and Charlotte play innocent knowing it was them.

Charlotte’s Looks

Charlotte wore a black-and-white vertical striped dress belted at the waist for a cinched look. She arrives for lunch with Carrie in a signature floral-print look, which has been characterized by her penchant for Oscar de la Renta dresses. Of the many luxury handbags to have their spotlight in this episode, Charlotte had a Fendi micro peekaboo bag in white.

She later dons another floral-print dress for the hallway scene and when the principal tells them they’ve caught the culprit for the MILF list.

Lisa’s Looks

Lisa makes excellent use of the statement necklace in this episode. She’s continuing her streak of bright colors with a yellow jewel-tone top. She accessorized with a blue Louis Vuitton monogram handbag.

Later in the hallway scene with the other PTA moms, Lisa carries another Louis Vuitton bag, but this time it’s a sizable tote.

Nya Wallace

Nya is recording a segment for one of Lisa’s projects when Nya meets a very attractive production assistant who adjusts her microphone. She’s still working on moving on from Andre and discovering herself as a single woman again.

Nya’s Looks

Belted dresses had their moment in this episode. Nya wore a white dress with a red statement belt for a similar silhouette to Charlotte. The dress came in handy for getting the handsome sound guy to adjust her microphone, much to her joy.