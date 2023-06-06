What to Expect From ‘And Just Like That’ Season Two: Fashion Moments, Relationship Drama and Samantha Jones

“And Just Like That” returns for a second season this month, continuing to explore the lives of the ladies of the original “Sex and the City” franchise as they explore life in their 50s. The highly anticipated return of the series is expected to bring more fashion moments, relationship drama and even the return of one of Carrie’s longtime love interests.

WWD has rounded up a what-to-expect and what-to-know guide about “And Just Like That” Season Two.

What cast members are returning to “And Just Like That”?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all returning to reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

In addition, Karen Pittman is returning as Nya Wallace, Nicole Ari Parker is returning as Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudhury is returning as Seema Patel and Sara Ramirez is returning as Che Diaz. Kim Cattrall also filmed one single scene for Season Two as Samantha Jones.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season Two of “And Just Like That.” courtesy photo

When does “And Just Like That” Season Two premiere?

Season Two premieres on Max on June 22.

Is the trailer out?

The first trailer for “And Just Like That” was released on April 26, giving viewers a quick taste of the season. A more detailed Season Two trailer was later released on June 1, featuring much more elaborate details about the plot.

What’s the plot of “And Just Like That” Season Two?

While viewers will have to wait for the episodes to premiere to see what plays out for the characters, the Season Two trailer did hint at many potential plot points.

Charlotte appears to consider returning to work after being a devoted homemaker and mother for many years. Miranda’s relationship with Che appears to hit a rough point. Notably, Carrie’s former romantic flame Aidan Shaw appears on her doorstep after she sends him an email.

Aidan was considered the other love of Carrie’s life aside from Mr. Big, who passed away in the first episode of “And Just Like That,” leaving Carrie widowed.

Will Kim Cattrall Finally Return as Samantha Jones?

While Cattrall seemed adamant about never returning to the “Sex and the City” franchise, Variety broke the news that Cattrall has filmed a cameo. Original “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field even dressed the actress for the scene.

Cattrall filmed one single scene for Season Two, but it’s known she doesn’t physically appear with the other cast members. Samantha and Carrie do share a phone call.

Kristin Davis as Charlotte, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, and Kim Cattrall as Samantha on location for “Sex and the City: The Movie” on Sep. 21, 2007, in New York City. WireImage

What about fashion?

Danny Santiago, one of the co-costume designers of “And Just Like That,” told WWD this season viewers can expect designers’ creations, including pieces from JW Anderson, Loewe, Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Awake Mode and Jacquemus.