‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Wardrobe: Carrie’s Pierre Cardin Bag, Lisa’s Red Valentino Dress and More Looks

“And Just Like That” returns for season two on June 22, premiering on Max. While many fans of the “Sex and the City” reboot are looking forward to seeing how this season’s plot unfolds, many more are waiting to see what fashion the show will feature this season.

Fashion has always been a key component of the “Sex and the City” franchise. Main character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, established herself as a fashion-obsessed New Yorker from the very first episode of the series, which premiered in 1998.

The show proved influential in popularizing many fashion brands and products. Carrie’s Fendi baguette bag, which she began wearing in season two, is credited with the American popularity of the style. Its influence is so lasting that last fall, Sarah Jessica Parker released a Fendi Baguette collaboration.

The show is also credited with boosting the U.S. popularity of shoe brands Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. On season one’s finale of “And Just Like That,” Carrie’s orange Valentino couture dress caused a 1,085 percent increase in searches, according to Love the Sales.

Ahead of season two, WWD takes a closer look at some of the costumes.

Carrie’s blazer from the first trailer

Sarah Jessica Parker in season two of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

In the first trailer for “And Just Like That” released in April, Carrie wears a slightly oversize plaid blazer paired with a fedora hat. The look has become one of the signature images from the trailer as Carrie is accessorized with a crossbody bag from Pierre Cardin, a watch and a gold cuff with a leaf pattern.

The bar scene

Karen Pittman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in “And Just Like That.”

In early released promotional images Nya, Carrie and Seema gather around a bar to discuss dating, each in three unique looks.

Nya has on a patterned dress and gold earrings, Carrie has a scalloped trim champagne dress, an orange striped duster and strappy blue heels, while Seema has an asymmetrical belted dress with below-the-knee boots.

Lisa Todd Wexley and Charlotte

Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis in season two of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Mom friends Lisa Todd Wexley and Charlotte York are featured together in early released images from season two. Lisa, who is known for being on the Best Dressed List, wears a yellow wrap top with a gold statement bead necklace, while Charlotte wears a belted black and light gold striped dress.

Miranda’s colorful maxidress

Cynthia Nixon in season two of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Miranda is back with her signature red hair, and she has a colorful wardrobe to match. In the upcoming season, Miranda will don this multicolored vertical striped and color-blocked maxidress for what looks like a bright summer day.

Seema’s animal print

Sarita Choudhury in “And Just Like That” season two. Craig Blankenhorn

Seema’s fashion goes bolder this season as she dons two animal prints at once with a giraffe print dress and a cheetah print head scarf. She also accessorizes with a Fendi first bag.

Lisa Todd Wexley in Valentino Couture

Christoper Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker in season two of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Lisa Todd Wexley’s red Valentino couture dress complete with a feather headpiece has been the talk of social media since behind-the-scenes images of the show were released last fall. The look is reminiscent of a similar headpiece Frances McDormand wore to the 2018 Met Gala exhibit “Heavenly Bodies.” McDormand’s look was also by Valentino.

Carrie’s reunion outfit with Aidan

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in season two of “And Just Like That.”

The trailer has teased Carrie’s reunion with the “other love of her life,” Aidan Shaw. While viewers and longtime fans are eager to see what their reunion will bring, it looks like they are rekindling an old spark. In one image released of them reuniting, Carrie wears a white and blue floral pattern dress with beige heels.