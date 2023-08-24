‘And Just Like That’ Season Two’s Fashionable Moments: Carrie’s Vivienne Westwood Dress, Moncler Winter Coat and More

The second season of Max’s “And Just Like That,” which concluded Thursday, brought many twists, turns and pleasant surprises to the fans of the “Sex and the City” franchise — including Carrie reuniting with her former love Aidan; Miranda and Che’s breakup, and the return of fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall. As has been true to the show since its first episode, the season also offered plenty of fashionable moments.

From designer gowns to luxury accessories, “And Just Like That” costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago didn’t leave fans disappointed. Viewers followed Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda along with their new gal pals Lisa, Seema and Nya on their journeys while wearing Valentino gowns, Fendi bags and more.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the best looks from the show’s second season.

Carrie’s Met Gala Outfit

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season Two, episode one of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

In what ended up being a fashion emergency, Carrie revived the Vivienne Westwood dress she wore when Mr. Big stood her up at the altar during the first “Sex and the City” movie. She paired it with a blue cape, custom designed by her colleague and friend Jack’s wife Smoke, and accessorized the look with blue opera gloves and a taxidermy bird fascinator. It was truly a blast from Carrie’s past.

Lisa’s Met Gala Look

Nicole Ari Parker in Season Two, episode one of “And Just Like That.” GC Images

Lisa and Herbert forgot to order the van that would leave room for Lisa’s headpiece she accessorized her Valentino couture gown with. This led to them walking to the Met Gala, but also created a runway-worthy moment for the character, who was accessorized with a Phillip Treacy feather headpiece reminiscent of the one Frances McDormand wore to the 2018 Met Gala.

Carrie’s Winter Wonderland Moment

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season Two, episode six of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

In one of the most talked-about fashion moments this season, the ladies were experiencing a merciless New York snowstorm. Rather than pout about it, they saw it as a fashion opportunity. Carrie stepped out in a winter coat from the Moncler x Valentino’s 2019 collaboration. These down coats are known to go for upward of $20,000 on resale websites.

Carrie’s Monochromatic Move

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season Two, episode nine of “And Just Like That.”

In a look that was true to what Carrie fans have known since the original “Sex and the City,” the character opted for heels and a voluminous skirt when she went to meet with Aidan’s wife Kathy. The monochromatic green look was also complemented by a transitional season jacket.

Samantha’s Outfit

Kim Cattrall in Season Two, episode 11 of “And Just Like That.”

Kim Cattrall returned in the Season Two finale, reprising her role as the iconic Samantha Jones. Patricia Field, who costumed the original “Sex and the City” series and both movies, styled Samantha’s look. She opted for a red dress, a metallic silver coat, silver bangles and notably a lime green Fendi first bag. Fendi was one of the first major luxury houses to loan to “Sex and the City,” so it was a full-circle moment with Cattrall’s last hurrah as the character.