×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Show Event During Venice Film Festival

Business

The Consumer Mystery: How Retail Copes in an Uncertain World

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Andy Warhol, the Model, a Photo Exhibit

On Monday, Ralph Pucci International launches a photo exhibit of the pop culture legend taken by Christopher Makos.

Andy Warhol
Andy Warhol Photo by Christopher Makos

Andy Warhol loved to be photographed but was an uneasy model.

“He was 100 percent awkward,” said photographer Christopher Makos, a close friend and confidant of Warhol’s, and from 1976 to 1986, part of The Factory, Warhol’s studio in New York City.

“Andy was all about his hands,” Makos told WWD. “He didn’t know what to do with them. What makes it so fascinating is that here you have one of the major artists of the times not knowing what to do in front of the camera.”

On Monday, Ralph Pucci International, located at 44 West 18th Street in Manhattan, launches an exhibition of photographs of Warhol taken by Makos, drawn from Makos’ book published last year entitled “Warhol Modeling Portfolio Makos.” The book exposes the lesser-known modeling phase of Warhol’s life.

Related Galleries

Andy Warhol shot by Christopher Makos
Andy Warhol Photo by Christopher Makos

Warhol was Makos’ muse. He learned a lot from Warhol about the creative process and “the art of business,” he said. Meanwhile, Makos taught Warhol how to use a camera. Among their many projects together, Makos art-directed Warhol’s first book of photographs, “Exposures,” and collaborated on the book “Altered Images” containing 349 poses of Warhol in drag wearing wigs. Makos also played an important role in the Netflix series “The Andy Warhol Diaries.”

Pucci’s exhibition includes eight large Makos photos of Warhol, each 36 inches by 48 inches, and one that’s 44 inches by 66 inches. Some have the old wax pencil markings from the original contact sheets to highlight the best of the shoot. The exhibit includes close-up portraits of Warhol taken by Makos over the years, and an image of Warhol posing as Elvis Presley, called “The Three Andys.”

Warhol was motivated to model by his agent, who thought a portfolio would help expand the Warhol brand and the artist’s role as an endorser of products. As Makos writes in his book: “Andy’s actual modeling and endorsement career did show promise, attested to by his work for the likes of Braniff Airlines, Drexel Burnham, Sony Beta Tapes, Pioneer High Fidelity Receivers, L.A. Eyeworks, U.S. News & World Report, Vidal Sassoon, Air France, and I can’t believe this myself, Sub-Zero refrigerators.”

“Andy and I did six photo shoots to get his modeling book together. They were directly related to the fashion of the time,” explained Makos, with Warhol styled in Halston, Stephen Sprouse and looks from other designers. In one photo he’s wearing a leather necklace with a big crystal. “At the time Andy was very much into crystals which were happening then,” Makos said. “Andy and I did a lot of projects together.”

Regarding the modeling, Warhol is quoted as saying, “It must be hard to be a model because you’d want to be like the photograph of you, and you can’t ever look that way.”

Makos said the Pucci exhibit represents “a behind-the-scenes portrait of America’s most famous Pop artist being absolutely awkward as a model — but on target. He was eccentric, interesting, popular, peculiar — all the things that make an artist an artist. The photographs absolutely capture Andy. Andy loved being photographed. He was an outsider, a kid from Pittsburgh who wanted to be accepted by everybody. He was always practicing how to be in front of the camera, always very aware of himself.”

Between Makos and Ralph Pucci, there’s also been a long association. “I’ve been working with Chris for 35 years. We put together 10 or 12 shows together,” said Pucci. “Post-COVID[-19], life is getting back to normal. So I felt it was the right time to do a tribute to Andy Warhol. During the pandemic we renovated our mannequin factory into also serving as a furniture gallery and we decided to call it The Factory as a fun tribute to Andy Warhol. He was such a major player in the world of pop culture. But Chris himself is becoming an icon, too. He’s been intimately involved in so much of New York.”

Pucci said the Warhol photos provide “more of an intimate, behind-the-scenes view. Chris and Andy were very close friends. They traveled all over the world, and Chris photographed Andy when he was very relaxed or when they came up with a crazy idea. They just executed. It was very spontaneous.”

Pucci said the Warhol photos will be up through December. Along with the Warhol show, the Pucci showroom, which specializes in luxury furniture, decoratives, lighting and photography, on Monday launches a solo exhibition of “Plasterglass,” works by the influential Parisian designer Elizabeth Garouste; a new “Etna” furniture collection by Nina Seirafi, created for Ralph Pucci, and a debut exhibition by Alexandre Logé.

Pucci said Garouste is known for her “avant-garde designs and ability to preserve the traditions of decorative art while breaking down conventional aesthetics in her artworks, sculptures and interiors.” Her career began in designing theater sets before embarking on a partnership in furniture with Mattia Bonetti.

Seirafi’s furniture collection, Pucci mentioned, is “grounded by the sophisticated tactility of the monochrome designs crafted in raw materials such as lava, crystal stone, bronze, chipwood and oakwood.”

Pucci also said the pieces Logé has created “reflect our shared interest in using diverse materials to create furniture and lighting that is timeless and sculptural.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Hot Summer Bags

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Andy Warhol Modeling, Photo Exhibit at Ralph Pucci International

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad