‘Bama Rush’ Documentary Explained: Premiere Date, Plot, Trailers, How to Watch Free and What to Know About the Viral Trend That Swept TikTok

The sorority rush at the University of Alabama is headed to the small screen. The competitive weeklong recruitment process has gone viral on TikTok, with potential new members (PNMs) and initiated sisters alike partaking in the #RushTok trend.

Everything from outfit choices to sorority house tours have been copiously documented on the popular app, but much about the actual rush process hasn’t been demystified, until now.

“Bama Rush” follows four new sorority recruits during rush week at the University of Alabama. According to Max’s synopsis, the upcoming film explores “the emotional complexities and high stakes of belonging” in the exclusive subculture of Greek life. Ahead, some key details about the documentary.

Holliday, a student at the University of Alabama. Photograph by Courtesy of Max

How to watch ‘Bama Rush’ for free on Max

“Bama Rush” premieres on HBO’s streaming service, Max, on May 23. Subscription plans start at $9.99.

Are there any trailers?

Max released the first trailer for the documentary on May 4.

What is the ‘Bama Rush’ documentary about?

Filmed in fall 2022, “Bama Rush” documents the experiences of four young women going through sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama.

The film explores the viral origins of #BamaRush, which has since amassed over two billion TikTok views. “Let’s be honest, I probably would not be going to Alabama if it did not blow up on TikTok,” reveals one of the film’s subjects in the trailer.

“Bama Rush” also sheds light on the social stratification of Greek life at the university, where fraternity boys rank sorority houses based on their members’ looks. “The top house has the hottest girls,” explains one young woman in the documentary.

Who made the documentary?

Produced by Vice Studios, “Bama Rush” is directed by Rachel Fleit. Fleit previously helmed 2021’s “Introducing, Selma Blair” a documentary about the actress’ struggle with multiple sclerosis.