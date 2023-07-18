The Top Barbie Beauty Trends According to Google: Pink Lipstick, Eye Shadow Palettes and More

With Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” due on Friday, Barbiecore is poised to be one of the biggest summer trends. The all-pink aesthetic emphasizes bold femininity inspired by Mattel’s beloved doll. Sky-high platforms, heart-shaped purses and matching sets are all peak Barbiecore, but the girly trend also extends to beauty products. After all, Barbie would never go anywhere without a full face of makeup.

Barbiecore beauty already appears to be on the Internet’s radar, with Google Trends tracking the topic’s most-searched keywords. Ahead, the top searches for Barbie beauty products according to the tech company.

Barbie Pink Lipstick

Nyx’s Barbie Collection

Pink comes in many shades, but Barbie is most closely associated with two specific lipstick hues: hot pink and bright, cool pink. Luckily, there are plenty of options for getting Barbie’s signature lip colors, including Nyx’s latest collaboration with the upcoming film, which features new exclusive shades of their fan-favorite Butter Glosses ($6) and Smooth Whip Matte Lip Creams ($8.50).

Barbie Makeup Bag

Doll yourself up on the go with a makeup kit fit for Barbie herself. Retailers including Typo, Forever 21, Show Me Your Mumu and Primark offer more affordable options, including the latter’s three-in-one makeup case ($16) and their plush zip-up pouch adorned with faux fur ($8). For higher-end products, Stoney Clover Lane’s “Barbie”-themed collection includes a vanity case printed with the movie’s bubbly ’80s-inspired logo ($148).

Barbie Bath Bomb

Many companies make pink bath bombs, but if one wants something Barbie-branded, Da Bomb’s newest range of fragrant fizzers features five Barbie bath bombs ($8), and each one comes with a surprise inside. Enjoy fun summer scents like cotton candy, grape slushie and blue raspberry while taking your next bubble bath.

Barbie Eye Shadow Palette

Nyx’s Barbie Collection

Barbie’s eye shadow looks are just as diverse as her professions, but she’s typically known to wear teal or pastel shades on her eyelids. Makeup brands like Nyx, Glamlite and Pur have released their own Barbie palettes including the aforementioned colors as well as selections of glittery and neutral tones.

Barbie Perfume

Zara’s Barbie fragrance ($29.99) is currently going viral, as it’s rumored to be a dupe of Kilian Paris’ Love Don’t Be Shy scent ($290), which features notes of marshmallow, orange blossom and vanilla.