The World of Barbie: Collections, Products and Collaborations Inspired by Margot Robbie’s Upcoming Film

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie has brands investing in all kinds of collaborations.

Companies are curating special collections inspired by the iconic doll and her pink plastic world in anticipation of Margot Robbie‘s film release. Moon, Superga, Impala and Gap are among the brands that have already released Barbie-inspired collections this year, with more brands set to unveil collaborations soon.

Here, WWD lists the brands that have released collections, collaborations and more products inspired by Barbie.

Barbie x Moon

The Barbie x Moon electric toothbrush and mint whitening toothpaste.

Tapped as the official oral partner of the upcoming “Barbie” movie, Moon has debuted a limited-edition Barbie x Moon electric toothbrush and Barbie x Moon bubble mint whitening toothpaste. Exclusively reported by WWD on Tuesday, the products have pink packaging and the toothbrush has five custom sonic modes.

Primark

A photo of swimwear bottoms from Primark’s Barbie capsule collection. ANDREW BERRY

In partnership with Mattel, Primark’s Barbie capsule collection features more than 73 pieces across womenswear, menswear, nightwear, beauty and accessories, inspired by Barbie’s nostalgic style. In addition, the ’80s-themed athletic garb that Robbie and Gosling wear in one of the many Barbie trailers is available for purchase at Primark.

Mattel

Barbie in Pink Gingham Dress – Barbie the Movie doll by Mattel. Mattel/Mega

Announcing the news in early June, Mattel released an exclusive collection inspired by the soon-to-come “Barbie” film, with dolls that are modeled after the actual core cast.

Robbie’s Barbie doll ($50) wears the same style of clothes she has been seen wearing in the film’s trailers, including a pink gingham dress, a sequin ’70s-style jumpsuit and a Western-cowboy-inspired outfit.

Other dolls in the collection take inspiration from Ryan Gosling as Ken, Simu Liu as Ken# 2 and Issa Rae as President Barbie.

Superga

In honor of “Barbie,” Superga has released a capsule collection that adds a Barbie-themed tweak to its classic sneaker styles. Among them is the signature 2750 cotton canvas sneakers now offered with icons of rollerblades, beachballs and flamingos along with the cotton canvas 2802 style sneakers reimagined with an extra-heightened pink platform.

Gap X Mattel

Joining the Barbie helmed fun is Gap, which released the Gap x Barbie collection on May 23. Available on Gap’s website and in select stores globally, the collaboration features denim, pet apparel, logo hoodies, accessories and more in both Barbie branding and Gap’s arch typeface.

Funboy

Embracing the summer season film’s debut, Funboy released a pool float collection inspired by the new movie, in five unique styles. One of the standout items in the collection is the Iconic B Inflatable Pool Float ($59), which is shaped as the literal letter “B.” The collection also offers a speedboat-shaped pool float ($109) which grows into a 9-foot-long luxurious daybed fit for one to two adults.