HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ Show: How to Watch, Judges, Host and More

HGTV is embracing the Barbie mania with its new home makeover reality show. The network will launch the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” on July 16, just a few days before the “Barbie” movie is released in theaters.

The series, centered on the life-size renovation of the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse, will feature four episodes hosted by model Ashley Graham. Here, WWD rounds up a what-to-know guide about the new series.

The cast of “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” on HGTV. courtesy photo

What time is “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” airing on HGTV?

The first episode will premiere on July 16 at 8 p.m. EST. The premiere is 90 minutes long.

Who is hosting the series?

The series will be hosted by model Ashley Graham. Graham attended the premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing an opulent black Nina Ricci gown.

Who is participating in the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”?

Eight teams of HGTV superstars will participate in the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” as well as one Food Network chef. One passionate Barbie fan will win a chance to have a sleepover staycation in the completed dream home. The show will also feature surprise celebrity guest appearances, including some of the “Barbie” movie’s marquee talent.

Who are the judges for the show?

Designer and Barbie collaborator Jonathan Adler will serve as head judge of the show. Joining him will be HGTV designer and Barbie Dreamhouse expert Tiffany Brooks. They will be joined by a weekly celebrity guest judge.

How can people watch the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”?

The show can be watched on HGTV, and the episodes will be available on streaming the same day they air on Max.