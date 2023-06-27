How to Stay in the Malibu Barbie DreamHouse

In celebration of the upcoming “Barbie” movie debuting in theaters on July 21, Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse will become available for rental and bookings via Airbnb.

Located in Malibu, California, the all-pink mansion will host two contest winners who will be selected to stay in the house’s Ken-themed room for free on July 21 and 22.

The real-life Malibu Barbie DreamHouse. courtesy photo

The house’s decoration is inspired by the pink world of Barbie and also features elements inspired by Ken, which are referenced in his revamped wing of the DreamHouse.

Fans can request Ken’s room for two individual one-night stays via Airbnb and winners will be announced ahead of July 21. While in the DreamHouse, fans will have the opportunity to try on pieces from Ken’s wardrobe. They will also have the chance to take home their own piece of “Kendom” with a set of yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboards.

The real-life Malibu Barbie DreamHouse. courtesy photo

The mansion is an oceanfront property featuring panoramic views and a pool. There is also an outdoor disco dance floor where guests can learn line dancing.

In connection with the opening the doors of the Barbie DreamHouse, Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Save the Children. The organization provides resources to children and communities across the globe to help girls in school.

“Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig. The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.