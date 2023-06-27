×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Elyse Walker Opens New York Flagship on Madison Avenue

Eye

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Latest Restoration Project

Fashion

Soft Tailoring for Spring: What Paris Buyers Loved

How to Stay in the Malibu Barbie DreamHouse

The real-life Malibu Barbie DreamHouse is officially back on Airbnb and this time, Ken is hosting.

Barbie, Malibu DreamHouse, Ken, Airbnb
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
View ALL 20 Photos

In celebration of the upcoming “Barbie” movie debuting in theaters on July 21, Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse will become available for rental and bookings via Airbnb.

Located in Malibu, California, the all-pink mansion will host two contest winners who will be selected to stay in the house’s Ken-themed room for free on July 21 and 22.

Barbie, Malibu Barbie DreamHouse, Ken, Airbnb
The real-life Malibu Barbie DreamHouse. courtesy photo

The house’s decoration is inspired by the pink world of Barbie and also features elements inspired by Ken, which are referenced in his revamped wing of the DreamHouse.

Fans can request Ken’s room for two individual one-night stays via Airbnb and winners will be announced ahead of July 21. While in the DreamHouse, fans will have the opportunity to try on pieces from Ken’s wardrobe. They will also have the chance to take home their own piece of “Kendom” with a set of yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboards.

Barbie, Malibu Barbie DreamHouse, Ken, Airbnb
The real-life Malibu Barbie DreamHouse. courtesy photo

The mansion is an oceanfront property featuring panoramic views and a pool. There is also an outdoor disco dance floor where guests can learn line dancing.

Related Galleries

In connection with the opening the doors of the Barbie DreamHouse, Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Save the Children. The organization provides resources to children and communities across the globe to help girls in school.

“Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig. The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad