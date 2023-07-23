×
Introducing the Barbie-inspired Fragrance That’s Been in the Works Since 2019

Barbie Eau de Parfum is now available at Macy's and Amazon.

DefineMe Creative Studios has partnered with Mattel for to launch Barbie Eau de Parfum, $65.
DefineMe Creative Studios has partnered with Mattel to launch Barbie Eau de Parfum, $65. courtesy

Barbie perfume has arrived.

DefineMe Creative Studio has teamed up with Mattel to launch Barbie Eau de Parfum, a floral and fruity fragrance which seeks to encapsulate the famed doll’s fluorescent persona.

Retailing for $65 for a 100-ml bottle, the fragrance includes notes of strawberry nectar, gardenia, pink magnolia, whipped cream, peony and sandalwood. The perfume is available online at Macy’s, Amazon and DefineMe’s website, and in-store at a number of independent boutiques, such as Santa Monica’s Number One Beauty.

“We wanted to take elements of Barbie’s personality — she’s sparkly, she’s fun, she’s empowering — and create a scent that reflects those traits,” said Jennifer Newton, who founded fragrance brand DefineMe in 2015 and later introduced DefineMe Creative Studio as an offshoot to house the brand’s collaborations.

It was at Beautycon in 2019 that Newton first connected with Mattel, shortly after she had inked a deal with Disney for a range of princess-inspired fragrances. “We were launching the Ariel fragrance at Beautycon — creating a modern, hip version of a perfume for a Millennial consumer — and Mattel came to talk to us,” she recalled.

Conversations with the toy manufacturer came to a halt once COVID-19 hit, but the rise of #PerfumeTok and the Barbiecore aesthetic prompted Newton to resume development of the scent.

“My intention is to continue this line and to grow it into, you know, Ken and Malibu Barbie — I see this continuing into the future,” said Newton, whose Ken fragrance is underway though a launch date has not yet been determined.

Barbie Perfume Is Here — and It's Been in Development Since 2019

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

