A Guide to Barbie’s Numerous Professions: See the Doll’s Stints as President, Astronaut and Fashion Trend Forecaster

Barbie has had hundreds of jobs since her 1959 debut. After starting out as a teen fashion model, she went on to work in medicine, business, transportation and even the military.

Part of the doll’s groundbreaking appeal is that she had ambitions. As social norms began to shift in the ’60s, Barbie became symbolic of women’s liberation. Little girls no longer only had baby dolls to play with — now they could express their career aspirations through Barbie.

Barbie’s numerous professions are reflected in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, in which a slate of A-list stars play different iterations of the doll. Issa Rae is President Barbie, while Emma Mackey’s Barbie is a Nobel Prize-winning physicist.

Ahead of the July 21 premiere of “Barbie,” WWD recounts the doll’s most revolutionary (and unconventional) careers.

Astronaut Barbie

1965’s “Miss Astronaut” Barbie

Four years before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon, Barbie soared to space in a stylish silver jumpsuit. Women didn’t join NASA’s astronaut corps until more than a decade later in 1978. That’s one small step for Barbie and one giant leap for womankind.

Executive Barbie

1985’s “Day to Night” Barbie Mattel

Before women were prominent figures in boardrooms, Barbie became a business executive. Her “Day to Night” wardrobe included an on-trend skirt suit and party dress, proving that Barbie can prioritize both a full-time career and her social life.

President Barbie

1999’s “President” Barbie Mattel

In 1999, Mattel released a Presidential candidate version of the doll, which came with campaign signs and stickers reading “Barbie for President.”

Barbie’s weirdest careers

Cat burglar

Christian Louboutin collaborated with Mattel to release three limited-edition dolls in 2010, including “Cat Burglar” Barbie. Armed with a patent leather catsuit and a pair of gold pumps, this Barbie is ready to rob.

Fashion trend forecaster

“Fashion Trend Forecaster” Barbie Mattel

Barbie’s been a fashion designer, a fashion editor and a stylist, but a fashion trend forecaster is probably her most niche career in the field. Dressed in a leather trench, choker and mary janes, this 1999 doll is indicative of the decade’s sleek style.

Jillaroo

“Jillaroo” Barbie Mattel

Barbie ventured into the Outback in 1993, becoming a female cattle rancher, also known as a jillaroo in Aussie slang. While her attire isn’t exactly ranch appropriate, leave it to Barbie to make any work uniform chic.

Barbie’s other careers