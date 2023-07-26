What Moviegoers Are Wearing to See ‘Barbie’ in Theaters: Skirt Suits, Kitschy Handbags and Obviously, Lots of Pink

Barbiemania is in full swing as audiences flock to see Greta Gerwig’s latest feature. “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, marked the biggest box office opening of the year, raking in $162 million in its debut weekend.

Droves of dedicated fans broke out their best Barbie-inspired looks as they celebrated the film’s first days in theaters.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film features an ensemble cast including Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and Simu Liu. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Below, WWD recaps seven standout looks moviegoers wore to see “Barbie.”

Moviegoer attends a showing of “Barbie” on Friday in New York. Getty Images

One fan channeled Robbie’s cowgirl ensemble in the film, wearing a matching hot pink vest and fringe trousers emblazoned with sparkly stars. She accessorized with silver boots, a bedazzled top-handle purse and naturally, a cowboy hat.

Jasmine Vaughn Perrett attends a showing of “Barbie” on Friday in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Moviegoer Jasmine Vaughn Perrett saw “Barbie” in a coordinating set covered in crystal embellishments. She added on heart-shaped jewelry, iridescent platform sandals and a miniature handbag adorned with her initials.

Britney Stewart attends a showing of “Barbie” on Friday in Somerdale, New Jersey. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Patient care coordinator Britney Stewart beat the heat in a ruched hot pink minidress, which she paired with Nike Air Force 1s, Barbie logo socks and a pair of statement “B” earrings. “[‘Barbie’] actually had a lot of messages in it,” Stewart said. “It speaks for women’s empowerment. It promotes self love and loving the skin you’re in.”

Anjali Mukhi attends a showing of “Barbie” on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Tax attorney Anjali Mukhi put a business spin on Barbie, wearing a pink and white checkered skirt suit with tweed cap toe heels. “Typically Barbie is so sexualized, and I think here she’s just more empowered,” said Mukhi of the film. “I work with all men, so it’s nice to see a female-forward movie.”

Nicole Partida attends a showing of “Barbie” on Friday in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Nicole Partida, who describes herself as a longtime fan of Barbie, wore a cutout bodysuit with contrasting patterns and a sparkly ruched miniskirt. Her accessories included crystallized mules and a telephone-shaped purse.

Moviegoers attend a showing of “Barbie” on Friday in New York. Getty Images

Another guest took inspiration from Issa Rae’s character in the film, wearing a “President” sash with tweed co-ords, which consisted of a pleated miniskirt and a cropped blazer.

Fortune K attends a showing of “Barbie” on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Illustrator Fortune K channeled Japanese Harajuku fashion in a hot pink puff-sleeve dress with white polka dots. “[Barbie] can be anything, we can all be anything,” she said. “And we can be cute at the same time.”